Gillette Wild split first series at Great Falls
The Gillette Wild North American Tier 3 Hockey League team lost its first regular season game Friday 7-1 before coming back on the second day of the series and winning 2-1.
Goaltender Brad Muzarelli started the first game and made 26 saves while allowing five goals.
Ethan Becker led the Wild in points with two assists. Declan Young scored the game winner in the second game with 5:20 played in the third period.
The Wild have its home opener at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena against the Missoula Junior Bruins.
Cheyenne schools approve softball
CHEYENNE — The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted Monday night to add girls fast-pitch softball to its athletics offerings next school year.
As the board unanimously said “aye” to approve softball, the room erupted in cheers and clapping from softball supporters. They wore the neon yellow shirts of the Cheyenne Extreme club softball league that said “Let them play,” and after the approval, the supporters went around and shook the board members’ hands.
This adds LCSD1 to the list of school districts that have adopted high school softball in Wyoming.
It comes a month after Albany County School District 1 trustees voted to add softball as a sport at Laramie High School, making it the eighth district to approve it and triggering the Wyoming High Schools Activities Association to sanction the sport.
Softball will be sanctioned for high-schoolers starting in 2021. The sport is anticipated to cost LCSD1 $135,000 annually, and any transportation costs will be covered by the activities association because it is a sanctioned sport.
The program will establish softball teams at Cheyenne’s Central, East and South high schools.
Manning benched, Jones named NY Giants’ QB
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning is being benched and the Daniel Jones era with the New York Giants is about to begin.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP as the Giants’ starting quarterback.
The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter after the team opened with two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.
The 38-year-old Manning has been the Giants’ starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season, the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.
Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and ’11 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.
“Eli and I spoke this morning,” Shurmur said. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”
Miami’s Fitzpatrick
traded to Steelers
DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick got his wish and was traded Monday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round draft pick in 2020, two people familiar with the negotiations said.
The people confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced it. The teams will also swap late-round picks.
Fitzpatrick was displeased about his role with the Dolphins. He requested and received permission to seek a trade before playing free safety for Miami in Sunday’s 43-0 loss to New England, when he had six tackles and a fumble recovery.
The rebuilding Dolphins (0-2), who have purged their roster to accumulate draft picks, now have three first-round choices in 2020. While putting a priority on the future, they’ve been outscored 102-10 in their first two games.
The Steelers (0-2) can use Fitzpatrick’s help. In two games they’ve allowed 640 yards through the air and six touchdown passes. They’re also reeling from the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to an elbow injury.
Fitzpatrick was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, but quickly became unhappy after Brian Flores took over as Miami’s coach this year.
When the Dolphins put Fitzpatrick at strong safety during training camp, his mother, Melissa, complained on Twitter that he was being asked to play out of position. He said she wasn’t wrong.
The situation came to a head following a season-opening 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, when Fitzpatrick struggled and the Dolphins tied a team record by allowing six touchdown passes in the most lopsided defeat in franchise history.
Fitzpatrick divided his time among safety, linebacker and nickel cornerback in the opener. Last year as a rookie under coach Adam Gase, the 202-pound Fitzpatrick played mostly nickel cornerback but also boundary corner and both safety spots.
