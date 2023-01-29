Wrestling
Bolts boys place third, girls 10th in Ron Thon Memorial match
Thunder Basin High School’s boys wrestling team finished third in the Ron Thon Memorial behind three first-place finishes.
The trio of Antonio Avila, Jais Rose and Lane Catlin continued to lead the Bolts to a top finish. The team scored a total of 197 points behind Green River High School and Sheridan High School.
In the girls tournament, the Bolts came in 10th of 31 teams with a score of 62.
Four of the team’s seven wrestlers finished fifth in their respective weight classes. Khloe Rogers, Chay Stephans, Aspen Henry and Autumn Clark all took fifth.
Camels wrestling finish 15th in boys tournament, 22nd in girls
The Camels scored 56 points, 3.5 points behind Worland High School and two points above Lovell High School.
Darren Provost, who has been the Camels’ best wrestler all year, continued to have a strong season with a second-place finish in the 120-pound weight class. Provost pinned his first opponent before winning the next two by major decisions. He lost in the championship to Sheridan High School’s Kolten Powers. Provost had 22 of the Camels’ 56 points.
The Camels only had four girls wrestle at the Ron Thon Memorial. Harley Hunter led the team with a fourth-place finish and 13 team points. She lost the third-place match against Gracin Goff from Cheyenne East High School in a 6-0 decision.
Karlie Belfanz and Ellie Bouzis scored six and three points in the tournament, respectively. Neither girl placed in the top six in their weight class, but both were able to record a pin in the tournament.
Swim
Camels swim to seventh in Gillette Invite
Campbell County managed 266 points, which landed the team between Riverton High School (281 points) and Thunder Basin High School (123 points).
The boys started the event with a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay in a team of Eric Granat, Garrett Shinkle, CJ Gaskins and David Fenderson. The squad later took fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Fenderson had a strong day on his own, coming in second in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:08.06 and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.93. The senior came 0.05 seconds away from taking first in the 500-yard freestyle.
In the diving section, freshman Bradyn Hansen took eighth with a score of 294.25. He beat out fellow freshman Camel Carmine — who finished 10th — by less than 22 points.
Bolts swimmers show bright spots in Gillette Invite, finish eighth
The small but mighty Thunder Basin High School swim team continued to have a solid season with a positive showing at the Gillette Invite.
The four-man team had four top-10 finishes in the Invite. Reid Pollick did the most damage with one finish in the top five and another just outside the top 10.
Pollick’s best finish came in the 100-yard freestyle. In that race, he finished fourth with a time of 53.54, which netted 19 points for the team.
Indoor Track
Bolts host mini invitational, show out in girls races
Thunder Basin High School track had a strong showing in the mini invitational the school hosted on Thursday, with top-three finishes in eight of 11 events.
Chloe Crabtree was one of the brightest stars on the track as she came in second in both the 55-meter and the 200-meter dash.
On the boys side, Vitalik Pool was the only Bolt to finish first individually. He won the triple jump competition with a 36-00.00 results.
The team did have two second-place finishers. Derek Pitts took second in the 55-meter hurdles and Bradley Ekstorm came in second in the 400-meter dash.
Camels stand out in Basin Nation Invite with five first-place finishers
Campbell County High School track had a strong week at the Basin Nation Invite with five athletes taking first in their respective events.
Aubry Dewine had the best day with three first-place events. She won the 200-meter dash with a 27.42 time, the 400-meter dash with a 1:03.31 time and the long jump with a score of 16-1.75.
Reese Dorr was the other Camel girl to place first. She took the top spot in the pole vault with a result of 10-6.
The boys had one first-place finisher. Cooper Stevens took first in the shot put event with a score of 45-10.5.
Hockey
Wild finish January on six-game win streak
The start of the month couldn’t have been shakier for the Gillette Wild.
Gillette lost its first two games of the new year to the Helena Bighorns, the team right behind them in the Frontier Division standings. Not only that, the Bighorns almost shut out the Wild over those two games, allowing just one goal. Since then, the Wild are 6-0, including two games where the team scored 11 goals.
The Wild won its last two games of the month against the Butte Cobras 11-2 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday. After the wins, the team is three points ahead of the Bighorns and one point behind the Northeast Generals — who have the North American Tier III Hockey League’s most points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.