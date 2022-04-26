Soccer asked not to park across street for safety
When parents are driving to Bicentennial Park to take their kids to play soccer, they have parking options that don’t require them to cross Warlow Drive.
That’s the message that the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department wants to get out.
Recreation program supervisor Stephanie Stuber said there are 878 kids in the Rec Center’s youth soccer program. The soccer games are played at Bicentennial Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 2 or 3 p.m. Saturday.
People have been parking in the empty grass lot across the street from Bicentennial Park and crossing Warlow Drive to get to the soccer fields. That worries Stuber and Recreation Superintendent Adam Gibson.
“I was monitoring it on Tuesday, and it made me pretty nervous,” Stuber said.
While no one’s gotten hurt yet, “we’re just trying to stay ahead of it,” she added, because all it takes is one non-attentive driver to cause a tragedy.
Gibson said they’re trying to get the word out that there are other parking options that are safer. There are three other options people have that won’t require them to walk across Warlow Drive.
There’s the dirt parking lot, which can be accessed off Hannum Road. There’s the parking lot next to the tennis courts, and there’s the parking lot between the softball fields and the parks shop.
“It’s a long ways to walk, and I understand why they’re parking across the street,” Gibson said. “But the people on Warlow, they’re flying.”
That stretch of Warlow Drive has a speed limit of 40 mph.
Sometimes a car in one lane will stop for a crossing pedestrian, but that doesn’t guarantee a car in the other lane will do the same, Stuber said.
The dirt parking lot “is huge, it has room to accommodate lots of cars, and it’s one of the best places to park,” she added.
Wyoming adds 6 more
COVID-19 deaths
Wyoming recorded six more COVID-19 related deaths this week, none of which involved Campbell County residents.
The six most recent deaths included residents of Fremont, Natrona, Platte and Washakie counties. Natrona and Washakie counties each had two deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have remained low statewide and within Campbell County,
The state added 109 new confirmed cases over the past week and had 55 active cases as of Tuesday.
Campbell County had three new confirmed cases, all of which were active as of Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
No COVID-19 patients were in Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday and there were just nine such patients throughout the state.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of April 18):
All county residents: 29.21%
Children (5-11): 3.84%
Adolescents (12-17): 15.53%
Adults (18 and older): 37.58%
Seniors (65 and older): 67.16%
Number of new confirmed cases: 4
Number of probables: 1,164
Number of confirmed cases in last 7 days: 3
Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,926
Number of active cases: 3
State numbers do not specify vaccination status
New deaths: 0
Overall deaths: 148
Hospitalizations today: 0 (as of April 19)
WYOMING NUMBERS
Number of confirmed cases in last 7 days: 109
Total confirmed since pandemic began: 123,361
Number of confirmed active cases: 55
New deaths: 6
Overall deaths: 1,807
Hospitalizations today: 9 (as of April 19)
$2M grant would help in fight over opioids, mental health
Campbell County Public Health is going after a $2 million grant to help…opioids and mental health.
Public Health has applied for a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health. The grant is specifically for opioid response and behavioral health care in rural communities.
The grant is $500,000 a year for four years.
The grant wouldn’t be awarded until July. If Campbell County does get it, there is no local match required.
“There’s things this grant will be able to do that her current funding doesn’t allow us to do, such as purchase Narcan,” said Public Health Director Jane Glaser.
She said that in their work, law enforcement officers are going through Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioids, “very quickly.” It costs $110 for one two-dose pack. Public Health would use some of the grant money to buy Narcan for law enforcement and other first responders.
Ashley McRae, community prevention specialist for Campbell County, said the grant also would be used to address the barriers to behavioral health services in Campbell County, including providing vouchers for residents who need to pay for psychological evaluations and travel to and from appointments.
Public Health also will work with the school district to provide education on substance abuse and mental health, including purchasing opioid goggles, which simulate the use of opioids.
City hires firm to identify water lines continaing lead
The Gillette City Council has taken the first step in complying with a recently revised federal rule that will end up being a very expensive project.
Tuesday night, the City Council approved a $77,000 contract with 120Water, a firm based out of Indiana that helps government agencies manage their drinking water and wastewater programs.
In 1991, the EPA published a regulation to control lead and copper in drinking water. This became known as the Lead and Copper Rule. Thirty years later, the EPA revised the rule to require the removal of 100% of lead service lines.
To comply with this rule, the city has to take an inventory of all service line materials and locations and water main materials by October 2024. Then they will have to replace any materials that have lead in them.
Right now, the city doesn’t know which of its pipes have lead. That’s where 120Water will step in. The firm will develop an inventory of the city’s water lines and determine which ones are lead. It will help the city with data management, categorization, notification of the public and the distribution of testing kits.
The location of any lead service lines that are found must be made known to the public, and the city must begin filtration and treatment on the line within 72 hours.
Once the inventory is complete, the city will know the scope of the work it has ahead of it. It will have to go in and replace all of the lead water lines. The EPA’s definition of what constitutes a lead service line includes lead pipes, galvanized steel that’s been downstream of a lead pipe, copper with any lead solder and any unknown or unidentified line.
