Russia confirms it will appeal Olympic ban
MOSCOW — Russia has confirmed that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data.
The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter Friday disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The case is now heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Next year’s Olympics in Tokyo will be the third consecutive edition of the games preceded by a legal battle over Russian doping issues.
RUSADA said it “disputes the (WADA) notice in its entirety,” including the evidence of tampering with the data archive. The data was handed over in January and was meant to clear up past cover-ups, but has led to more legal tussles.
RUSADA’s own CEO, Yuri Ganus, attached his own note of protest to Friday’s letter. Ganus is critical of Russian officials and had disagreed with the decision to appeal. He was overruled by his agency’s founders, which include some of Russia’s most influential sports leaders.
The WADA sanctions ban the use of the Russian team name, flag or anthem at a range of major sports competitions over the next four years, including next year’s Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup.
However, Russian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals if they pass a vetting process which examines their history of drug testing, and possible involvement in cover-ups at the lab.
Former AFL Bills star Elbert Dubenion dies
Elbert Dubenion, a receiver who played key roles in the Buffalo Bills winning consecutive American Football League championships in the mid-1960s, has died. He was 86.
The Bills said Dubenion died Thursday, 55 years to the day of Buffalo winning its first AFL title with a 20-7 victory over the San Diego Chargers. Dubenion had been living in Ohio and battling Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s.
Born in Griffin, Georgia, Dubenion was nicknamed “Golden Wheels” for his speed. He played at Bluffton College in Ohio and was 27 when signed by the Bills before their inaugural season in 1960. He played his entire nine-year career in Buffalo and was enshrined on the team’s Wall of Fame in 1995.
Dubenion led the Bills in yards receiving five times, including 1964, when he had 42 catches for a career-best 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in becoming quarterback Jack Kemp’s favorite target. Dubenon’s 27.1 yards per reception that season led the AFL and still stands as a team record, and his touchdown total is tied for second among the Bills for one season.
“Duby was our touchdown man,” former teammate and cornerback Booker Edgerson once told The Buffalo News. “They loved to throw him the bomb.”
Dubenion’s 5,294 career-yards receiving and 35 touchdowns receiving still rank fourth on the team list. He also scored three touchdowns rushing, and one on kickoff return.
Quinn, Dimitroff to remain with Falcons
ATLANTA — Two days before the end of another disappointing season, the Atlanta Falcons announced Friday they are keeping coach Dan Quinn in 2020.
Buoyed by a strong finish, owner Arthur Blank also decided to retain general manager Thomas Dimitroff, though there will be organizational changes that restore president and CEO Rich McKay to a more prominent role in the football operations.
Blank made the decision before the Falcons (6-9) travel to Tampa Bay to close the season.
“I understand our fans’ disappointment and frustration because I’ve felt every bit of it as well. That said, our focus must be on giving our franchise the best opportunity to win next year and beyond,” Blank said in a statement.
Quinn and Dimitroff will now report to McKay, with Blank retaining oversight of football operations. McKay will work directly to the owner on all football-related matters.
