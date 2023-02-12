BOYS BASKETBALL
Camels lose to Cheyenne East for second time this season
Campbell County High School (6-11) lost 67-62 to Cheyenne East High School (17-4) in a close match on Friday night.
The Camels have faced the Thunderbirds before on Dec. 16. That matchup was a lot more one-sided as East won convincingly 76-40.
Campbell County played a close game through the first two quarters, finishing the first down by two and the second down by five. In the third quarter, the Thunderbirds gained some separation and amassed a nine-point lead over the Camels. In the fourth, the Camels fought back but couldn’t erase the deficit and lost by five.
Bolts beat Central in defensive matchup
Thunder Basin High School (9-7) keeps finding ways to win as the team beat Cheyenne Central High School (13-7) in a tight 48-46 defensive game on Friday.
The Bolts are now on a four-game win streak and have won five of their last six.
Both teams finished the first quarter tied at 12. Thunder Basin edged out Cheyenne Central in a low-scoring second quarter, as neither team put up more than eight points. The Bolts went into the half up 20-17.
The two continued to go back-and-forth defensively until the end of the game. The Bolts pulled out the close two-point game to win their fourth in a row and ninth game of the season.
Camels defense struggles, lose to Cheyenne Central 70-51
Campbell County High School (6-12) lost to Cheyenne Central High School (14-7) in a 70-51 game on Saturday.
The Camels’ most glaring issue was its defense on junior James Brown. Brown scored 30 points by way of 7-11 from the free-throw line and 10 two-point shots.
Sophomore guard Mason Drube led the team in scoring with 25 points. Sophomore point guard Lane Hladky was the only other Camel to finish with double-digit points.
Bolts can’t find rhythm offensively, drop game to Cheyenne East
Thunder Basin High School (9-8) lost to Cheyenne East High School (18-4) as the Bolts struggle offensively.
The Bolts’ highest-scoring quarter came in the fourth as they scored 14 points. The first two quarters the team finished with less than 10 points total scored in the quarter.
Defensively, it wasn’t a bad game for Thunder Basin. The Thunderbirds scored just 13 points in the first quarter and 10 in the second. However, it was enough to give them a six-point lead going into halftime. From there, the Thunderbirds found more rhythm by scoring 16 in both the third and fourth quarters. The Bolts could only muster up 10 and 14 in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camels can’t hang on to late lead, lose to Cheyenne East for second time this season
Campbell County High School (11-6) couldn’t maintain a five-point lead halfway through the final quarter in a 67-58 loss to Cheyenne East High School (16-1).
The Thunderbirds started hot, finishing the first quarter with a seven-point lead. The Camels pressed the fight in the middle two quarters, cutting the deficit to stay in the game. By the start of the fourth, the Camels were down two.
Halfway through the quarter, Campbell County High School gained a lead and momentum. The Thunderbirds were able to cut that with a crucial run to retake the lead. In the final minutes, it was a free-throw game and the Camels couldn’t make up the difference.
Bolts girls comeback from down at halftime to beat Cheyenne Central
Thunder Basin High School (13-4) overcame a first-half deficit to beat Cheyenne Central High School (11-6) 71 to 60 on Friday.
The Bolts played a tight first quarter, but ended it down to Central 15-13. Thunder Basin played a better second quarter, outscoring Central by one point which led the team down one to open the second half.
From there, the Bolts took over. Senior Joelie Spelts finished with 23 points and senior guard Laney McCarty had 18. The two seniors accounted for almost 60% of the teams points. Thunder Basin gained an 11-point lead to finish the game and take the win.
Camels defeat Cheyenne Central 68-65
Campbell County High School (12-6) bounced back from Friday’s loss to Cheyenne East with a three-point win over Cheyenne Central (11-7).
The Camels started the game shooting lights out with a 27-point first quarter. Campbell County led by 11 after the first frame.
Central bounced back in the second, holding the Camels’ potent offense to just 10 points and racking up 22 to take a one-point 38-37 lead at halftime.
The game stayed tight as the Camels bounced back in the third to take a 54-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the end, Central cut the Camels’ lead but it wasn’t enough. Campbell County won 68-65.
Thunder Basin girls hand Cheyenne East second loss of season in 54-49 win
Thunder Basin High School (14-4) became the first Wyoming school to beat Cheyenne East High School (16-2) in two years with a 54-49 win on Saturday.
Cheyenne East hasn’t lost to a Wyoming girls basketball team since Thunder Basin beat the team two years ago. This year, East’s other loss came from Nebraska’s Scottsbluff High School.
Early in the season, the Bolts faced tough teams and started 0-2. Coach LeeAnn Cox wasn’t concerned about the start because she knew facing tough teams at the beginning would prepare the Bolts for big games later in the year. The experience payed off big time on Saturday.
HOCKEY
Gillette Wild bounce back with scoring outburst against Great Falls Americans
Last week, the Gillette Wild scored just seven total goals, the fewest for the potent offensive team since Jan. 6-7. It led to two losses at the hands of the Granite City Lumberjacks.
Wild coach Ethan Hayes said it was “more about what (Granite City’s) defense was doing to us than our offense.”
This weekend, the Wild flipped the script. The team scored 19 total goals in two wins against the Great Falls Americans.
In the two games, Gillette scored in different ways. On Friday, the Wild went 0-6 on power-play goals, but scored eight at full strength. They scored the first two in just over two minutes alone. The following night, Gillette went 4-5 on power play opportunities.
SWIM AND DIVE
Bolts, Camels swim in Last Chance Meet one week ahead of state meet
While most of the two teams’ swimmers are on their taper week, the Last Chance Meet in Gillette offered younger swimmers the chance to hit more qualifying times one week before the 4A State Meet.
Bolts junior Treyden Smith and freshman Carson Shear both hit the qualifying time on the 200-yard individual medley.
Camels freshman Garrett Shinkle beat the qualifying time for the 500-yard freestyle.
The Camels worked their younger team’s relay, while the Bolts continued to get chemistry among their sole relay team.
Next week from Thursday to Saturday will be the 3A and 4A State Meet in Gillette.
WRESTLING
Thunder Basin wrestles against Sheridan
The Bolts faced the Broncs in a Saturday duals match.
The Broncs outscored the Bolts 44-20, but both teams had convincing wins. Sheridan and Thunder Basin each had two pins, but Sheridan came away with four decision wins.
This is the last regular-season match for the Bolts as they will begin Regionals next week.
Camels faced Sheridan Broncs in wrestling dual match Thursday
Campbell County High School faced Sheridan High School in Gillette for a Thursday duals match.
The Broncs came away with the 30-15 team win as they won six of nine wrestling matches.
Sheridan’s win came behind four pins, whereas the Camels recorded two on the night. Campbell County High School will begin the postseason next week with the Regionals tournament.
INDOOR TRACK
Bolts show out in relays
Thunder Basin dominated the relays for both boys and girls, taking first in the 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays on the boys side.
For the girls, the Bolts came in first in the 4x200-meter relay and second in both the 4x400 and 4x600-meter relays.
Ashley Rogge had a first-place finish in the high jump and Claire Lubben took first in the triple jump. The best individual finish for the boys came from Bradley Ekstrom who finished second in the 200-meter dash.
Camels girls lead team in Bronc Invite
Campbell County High School was once again led by its top runner Aubry Dewine. She came in first in the 200-meter dash and second in the 400-meter dash. Dewine also placed fifth in the 800-meter dash.
Deacon Cain for the boys Camels had two strong performances in two events. He came in second on the triple jump and fourth in the 1600-meter run.
The Camels will travel to Pocatello, Idaho for the Simplot Games this upcoming week.
