Elk poached in northern Wyoming; meat left to rot
BUFFALO — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is investigating the poaching of a bull elk in the Sheridan area.
The agency says an elk was shot with only the head removed on private property about 13 miles north of the Interstate 90 Powder River Rest Area. The remainder of the carcass was left to rot.
The incident likely occurred last Thursday in a hunt area that did not open for hunting until Saturday.
Access Yes Coordinator Troy Tobiasson says not only was the elk killed out of season but the meat was wasted and those responsible trespassed on private property to commit the crime. He says everything about this killing was illegal and unethical and he hopes someone comes forward with a tip to help the agency solve the case.
Pedro Mountain Fire tops 20,000 acres
RAWLINS — A plan to allow evacuated residents near the Pedro Mountain Fire to return had not been finalized.
The Pedro Mountain Fire has now consumed seven structures and 20,830 acres of public and private land since it started on Aug. 24. It is now 37 percent contained.
The fire began with a lightning strike and remains in the mostly mountainous terrain of the Pedro Mountains of Carbon County. It is on the east side of the Pathfinder Reservoir and west of County Road 291 southwest of Alcova and north of Leo.
The size of the fire crew and the amount of equipment committed to this fire are being reduced.
The estimated date for this fire to be out is now Sept. 10. The new estimated cost of this fire is now $5.6 million.
West Nile likely in Dubois, official says
RIVERTON — People in the Dubois area should “assume” West Nile virus is in their systems, Fremont County Weed and Pest supervisor Aaron Foster said last week.
His suggestion was based on a recent test of mosquitoes in the Dubois area that showed numbers “very near” the 50-unit threshold for a positive West Nile result.
Records indicate the Aug. 20 test revealed 49.1 units of WNV among four virus-transmitting culex tarsalis mosquitoes trapped with a total of 25 of the bugs.
A note next to the finding indicates Weed and Pest would like to test again next week. On Thursday, Foster said a subsequent test did not replicate the previous week, but he pointed out that the sample size was “very small,” including only five mosquitoes and no culex, according to his records.
“I would suggest that Dubois should take precautions and assume WNV is in their system,” he wrote.
Most people infected with West Nile virus do not experience symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 20 percent of people develop a fever with potential headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
Yellowstone works to remove exotic fish
JACKSON — Yellowstone National Park fisheries biologists will soon discharge the fish poison rotenone into much of the Upper Gibbon River drainage, which will be off-limits for part of September.
The project, which runs Monday until Sept. 13, is designed to scrub nonnative rainbow trout and brook trout out of the watershed, a step that would enable the reintroduction of westslope cutthroat trout and Arctic grayling.
Those two species are native to the Yellowstone River watershed but are not thought to be native to the Upper Gibbon system. The mottled sculpin, a minnow, is the only fish species known to naturally occur in the Gibbon above Gibbon Falls, park documents say.
Among eight stream watersheds from which Yellowstone has removed or plans to remove exotic species, the Gibbon project is by far the most ambitious. An estimated 111 miles of stream and seeps will be poisoned, according to the park’s native fish conservation plan.
Westslope cutthroat and Arctic grayling were nearly eliminated from Yellowstone due to being out-competed and hybridizing with exotic trout. In recent years, the park has tried to restore both species to the East Fork of Specimen Creek, Goose Lake and Grayling Creek.
Laramie grad wins national math contest
LARAMIE — Qingfeng Li, who graduated from Laramie High School this spring, has won the national Trig-Stars contest, a competition that tests high schoolers on trigonometry.
Li was one of 36 state winners to enter into the competition that’s run by the National Society of Professional Surveyors.
Li earned $2,000 for his victory. Laramie High School math teacher Paul Street, who serves as the sponsoring teacher at LHS, also earned $1,000 for Li’s score.
Austin Mazenko of Greenwood Village, Colorado, placed second in this year’s competition while Henry Hein of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, placed third. Mazenko had placed first in last year’s competition.
“Qingfeng is kind of a legend among his peers,” said Street, who teaches the upper-level math classes at LHS “He could have started UW as a junior.”
In fact, by the time Li finished high school, he had completed seven UW classes with a 4.0.
Li had maxed out on LHS’s math classes in seventh grade. That’s the year he took the AP Calculus AB class with Street.
“His feet barely touched the floor when he was in seventh grade,” Street said.
As an eighth-grader in 2015, Qingfeng Li became the first student to win the Wyoming State Mathcounts competition at the University of Wyoming three years in a row.
