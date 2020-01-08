Brady hints at return on Instagram account
BOSTON — Whether Tom Brady will return as quarterback of the New England Patriots next season is still an open question. But the 42-year-old on Wednesday gave another indication that he isn’t done playing football.
In an Instagram post to fans, Brady said “I still have more to prove” following a season that ended with the Patriots failing to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.
“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” he wrote. “You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.”
New England’s season ended with a 20-13 loss in the wild-card round to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. A six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Most Valuable Player of the NFL title game and three-time winner of the league MVP, Brady could become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March.
That has placed team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick on the clock to either bring back Brady for his 21st season or watch the franchise’s greatest player depart from the only team he’s called home.
Belichick said this week that there isn’t an established timeline to resolve Brady’s status, but he acknowledged that his case is unusual.
“Everybody’s situation is different,” Belichick said. “Certainly, Tom is an iconic figure in this organization. And nobody respects Tom more than I do.”
Giants closing in on Joe Judge as head coach
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge probably is going to have to wait another day before finalizing a contract to become the somewhat surprising choice as head coach of the four-time champion New York Giants.
The team and representatives for Judge worked most of Tuesday on a deal to bring the 38-year-old to the Meadowlands in New Jersey to revive a franchise that tumbled to the bottom of the NFL in recent years, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal is not done. The person did not expect the contract to be finalized until Wednesday at the earliest.
Mentored by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban in a 15-year career, Judge would become a head coach for the first time. He would be one of the youngest NFL coaches, but still five years older than Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, who at 33 is the league’s youngest.
McCarthy to be named Dallas HC Wednesday
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history Wednesday.
The club made the announcement Tuesday, a day after McCarthy reached agreement on a deal to replace Jason Garrett.
It’s the second coaching stop for the 56-year-old McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay.
The Packers won the title at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago. They went to the NFC championship game four times under McCarthy, who is 125-77-2 in the regular season and 10-8 in the playoffs.
Blake Griffin undergoes surgery on left knee
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee.
The Pistons announced Tuesday that Griffin will have an extended rehabilitation period with no timetable for his return.
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said before Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers that he hasn’t been given any indication if Griffin will play again this season.
The Pistons are mired in another rebuilding season and making the playoffs seems unlikely. Detroit is 13-24 going into the finale of a six-game trip.
The 30-year-old Griffin was an All-Star last season for the sixth time. He has played in just 18 games this season and is averaging a career-low 15.5 points and a career-low 4.7 rebounds per game.
