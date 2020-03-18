Wyoming hoops hires Jeff Linder as coach
LARAMIE — Wyoming has hired Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder to replace Allen Edwards as head coach.
Linder has led the Bears to three straight seasons with over 20 wins. He was 80-50 over four seasons at Northern Colorado, including 22-9 this past season.
“Jeff turned around the basketball program at Northern Colorado and developed his team into one of the premier programs in the Big Sky Conference,” Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman said in a release Tuesday.
Linder was named Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year during the 2018-19 season, when he led the Bears to a 15-5 conference record.
In 2018, Northern Colorado won the College Invitational Tournament, the first postseason title for any Colorado school since the 1940 season.
“Having grown up in the region and having coached in the Mountain West Conference, it was almost too good to be true when Tom Burman called me,” Linder said.
He will make recruiting for Wyoming a priority, he added.
Linder previously spent six seasons at Boise State, including three as associate head coach. Before that, he was an assistant and associate head coach at the University of San Francisco and spent time at Weber State and Colorado.
A native of Lafayette, Colo., Linder played one season at Mesa State and three years at Western State Colorado.
Wyoming fired Edwards after back-to-back losing seasons, including a 9-24 finish this season.
Antelop Butte ski area extends to open 6 days
Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, located between Greybull and Sheridan, will remain open though at least March 24.
It will also extend its working week starting Thursday through March 24, from its usual Friday-Sunday schedule. The resort plans to have chairlifts open all six days.
There will be heightened efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19, such as the restaurant (the “yurt”) being closed and only six people being allowed in the ski shop at one time. The release said that Antelope Butte will see how things go and decide whether to continue operations on March 24.
Other ski resorts in the area have varied in the response to the coronavirus. Hogagon Basin near Casper is closed for the season, while Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, South Dakota, has also decided to remain open.
John Elway’s mother dies from cancer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos say general manager John Elway’s mother, Janet Elway, has died after battling pancreatic cancer.
The team said she died in Palm Desert, California, on March 4.
Janet “Mimi” Elway was raised in Hoquiam, Washington, where she met and married Jack Elway in 1958.
The couple had three children, Lee Ann and twins John and Jana. Jana died in 2002, a year after Jack Elway’s death.
Durant, other Nets players have COVID-19
NEW YORK — Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.
The team announced Tuesday that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.
The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.
“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets added in a statement.
Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive.
