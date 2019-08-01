Cheyenne schools to host ‘equality summit’ for youth
CHEYENNE — Laramie County School District 1 has finalized its plan for a youth summit later this month to address issues of discrimination and racism in the school district and wider community.
The Youth Equality Summit, set for Aug. 20, was part of an action plan presented by LCSD1 in the wake of racist and homophobic fliers that were distributed earlier this year by students at McCormick Junior High School. Originally announced for the week of June 22, the district hit pause on the plan to ensure more time for planning and to help promote student involvement.
The summit now will be a one-day event at the Central High School Fieldhouse for 100 students and 25 adult community leaders. The event will be run by the national nonprofit group Challenge Day, which works with schools and communities on dealing with issues of bullying, racism and harassment.
Trainers from that group will work with the students who have signed up to attend to help teach them how to be leaders in their school. That training, and the subsequent actions of those students, is what the district hopes will be the start of a culture change, said Brian Cox, principal at Johnson Junior High School and an organizer for the summit.
“The curriculum (of Challenge Day) really aligned and matched up with a good portion of what issues the kids wanted to address (in the summit),” Cox said.
Lottery set for
snowmobile permits
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Starting on Thursday, people can apply for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park without a commercial guide during the next winter season.
Under a special lottery program, the park allows one group of up to five snowmobiles to enter Yellowstone from each of its four winter entrances per day.
This year’s lottery will be open on the http://www.recreation.gov website until Aug. 31. Successful applicants will be notified in mid-September.
Trips can be for a maximum of three days in length, and permits cost $40 per day with a $6 application fee.
Mead on president search committee
LARAMIE — Sixteen people, including former Gov. Matt Mead and former state Auditor Rita Meyer, will comprise the search committee tasked with finding the University of Wyoming’s next president.
However, the search committee won’t have the chance to actually pick the finalist. Instead, the committee will merely nominate 12 options for the UW Board of Trustees to choose from.
The trustees have also given themselves the option of selecting candidates not identified by the search committee.
On Wednesday morning, the university announced the membership of the search committee, which will be chaired by John MacPherson, the former UW board of trustees chairman.
Current UW employees and undergraduate students comprise exactly half of the committee’s membership
Trustees Jeff Marsh, Macey Moore and Laura Schmid-Pizzato will also serve on the committee.
The list of 12 candidates to be forwarded to the trustees will have to be approved by the majority of the search committee, as well as two of the three trustees serving on the committee.
Current interim President Neil Theobald has told administration officials he expects to return to his old position of Vice President of Administration and Finance next year.
However, Wednesday’s press release states that Theobald is “not restricted from applying for the long-term position” of president.
The trustees are hoping to have a new president selected by July 2020.
The members of the search committee were appointed by Dave True, the board’s chairman.
Comment heard on oil/gas permit rules
CASPER — More than 100 operators, landowners and lawmakers packed the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission’s public meeting on a proposed drilling application rule change.
Nearly 150 others joined Tuesday’s public meeting in Casper by phone.
The proposed rule would prevent a developer from controlling untapped land indefinitely by allowing others the opportunity to challenge inactive permits.
Commission Supervisor Mark Watson proposed the new rule to create opportunities to challenge operators that aren’t drilling on their permitted areas.
Under the proposal, if an operator wins a permit but fails to drill within the two-year period, other developers can file a challenge within 15 days of a notice.
The public comment period for the proposed new rule runs until Sept. 14.
Man gets jail for
illegally killing deer
JACKSON — A Wyoming man has been sentenced to six months in jail and had his hunting privileges taken away for 20 years for shooting four buck mule deer, taking their antlers and leaving the carcasses to waste.
Stetson Long, of Thayne, also was ordered last week to pay the Wyoming Game and Fish Department $16,000 in restitution and lost his fishing privileges for 10 years.
All four animals were shot between Nov. 5 and 13 on private land near Cokeville. A ranch manager tipped off Game and Fish after finding four sets of fresh mule racks hidden in a barn at the ranch where Long worked and had permission to hunt.
An attempt to reach Long for an interview Wednesday was unsuccessful.
