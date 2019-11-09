Pronghorns take two double-digit victories
The Gillette College women’s basketball team finished its weekend in Devils Lake, North Dakota, with two double-digit victories.
The Pronghorns (3-1) scored an 81-61 win over the Lake Region State College Lady Royals on Friday, then went on to win 97-63 over the Dakota College at Bottineau Lady Jacks on Saturday.
Pronghorn guard Sydney Prather led the team in Friday’s game shooting 9-of-14 from the floor with 24 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.
Gillette’s Molly Coleman and Kobe King-Hawea also each tallied double digit points.
In Saturday’s game against Dakota College at Bottineau, the Pronghorns scored 31 points in the first quarter on their way to a 97-63 victory — their highest offensive output of the season so far.
Gillette guard Skylar Patton led with 31 points, and King-Hawea scored 29 points and grabbed 10 boards.
Prather shot 5-for-15 field goals for 15 points.
The Pronghorns return to the Pronghorn Center for their first regular season home games Thursday-Saturday.
Gillette College will play Colorado Northwestern College at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dawson Community College at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Williston State College at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Judge grants USWNT class status in lawsuit
The U.S. women’s national team has been granted class status in its lawsuit against U.S. Soccer that alleges gender discrimination in compensation and working conditions.
U.S. District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner’s ruling Friday in Los Angeles expands the case beyond the 28 players who originally brought the lawsuit to include all players who had been called up to camp or played in a game over a multiyear period. U.S. Soccer had opposed the move to certify the class.
Twenty-eight players, including stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, were part of the original suit filed against U.S. Soccer in March alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation between the men’s and women’s teams. A May 5 trial date has been set in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.
The federation has maintained that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements, and that the pay structures are different as a result. Men’s team players are paid largely by appearance and performance, while the contract for the women’s team includes provisions for health care and other benefits, as well as salaries in the National Women’s Soccer League.
Celtics’ forward Gordon Hayward breaks hand
SAN ANTONIO — Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will miss at least a month with a broken left hand after colliding with San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge on Saturday night.
The Celtics say Hayward was sent for an X-ray that confirmed the diagnosis. Hayward, who did not return to the game, could undergo surgery that will keep him out a few weeks to a month, Boston coach Brad Stevens said.
“Going to get with the doctors tomorrow and decide if he needs to do surgery or not,” Stevens said. “Sounds like should he decide that the surgery option (is best, it) might actually be a better timeline. So, we’ll see what that all plays out to be.”
Hayward winced in pain after banging his left hand against Aldridge’s chest attempting to get past the Spurs forward on a screen late in the first half. Hayward appeared to jam the hand once or twice more against Aldridge before exiting the game.
Hayward had nine points and two rebounds in 15 minutes before exiting. He is averaging 20.3 points this season for the Celtics, who have won six straight entering Saturday’s game.
The 6-foot-7 forward missed most of the 2017 season after breaking his leg six minutes into Boston’s season opener.
“This one doesn’t feel near as bad as it did two years ago,” Stevens said. “So, he’ll be back. Be off for a few weeks or a month or whatever it is.”
