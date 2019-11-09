Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Much colder. Morning high of 40F with temps falling sharply to near 15. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low around 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.