Hundreds of Yellowstone bison to be culled this winter
BOZEMAN, Mont. — National park officials in Wyoming have announced plans for the selective slaughter of between 600 and 900 Yellowstone bison this winter to help manage population numbers.
Officials expect most of the animals to be taken by hunters or shipped to slaughter. Some would stay alive in corrals or under park quarantine.
Officials say the exact number of bison expected to be culled out of the estimated 4,900 depends on the winter migration.
State, federal and tribal agencies managing bison say the winter plan was finalized Tuesday under the Interagency Bison Management Plan, a day after a judge rejected an attempt to block bison hunts this year.
Officials say the plan includes putting 110 bison into brucellosis quarantine to produce disease-free bison.
Judge reprimanded for improper email
HELENA — A Montana judge has been reprimanded for using his official email to express political opinions.
The Montana Judicial Standards Commission has publicly reprimanded Judge Michael Swingley for an email he sent Jan. 2.
A stipulation for public reprimand filed Nov. 12 with the Montana Supreme Court says Swingley agrees the email violated four canons of the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct.
The stipulation says Swingley has agreed to not use his public email or office to engage in political discourse or express political feelings publicly while serving as a judicial officer and to accept the public reprimand from the standards commission.
Swingley says in a statement he does not deny that sending the email was wrong and he believes the commission’s decision was fair.
Man charged under ‘revenge porn’ law
LINCOLN — A southeastern Nebraska man has been charged under a new law that makes it a crime to post pornographic images of others without their permission or to use the images for blackmail.
Hayden Butcher, 19, of Waverly, was in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday after being charged under Nebraska’s “revenge porn” law. The law was enacted earlier this year.
Butcher turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday, where his bond was set at $20,000.
A woman reported to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in July that a video of her had been posted to a porn-sharing website. The woman told investigators that she had consensually engaged in video chats with Butcher last year, but had not given him consent to record or permission to share them with anyone.
The email used to set up the account to share videos of the woman was traced back to Butcher, investigators said.
Butcher faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted of the unlawful intrusion count.
Butcher’s attorney, Brad Sipp, told the Journal Star that he thinks law enforcement “jumped the gun” in charging Butcher and believes his client will be exonerated.
Refugee resettlement meeting on tap
BISMARCK — A North Dakota county will hold a special meeting next week to take comments on whether it should resettle additional refugees.
Burleigh County commissioners postponed action on the matter at a meeting Monday after an overflow crowd showed up to address the issue.
A recent executive order by President Donald Trump stated that new efforts to resettle refugees would have to receive permission from state and local governments. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced last month that the state would continue to receive refugees as long as local governments agreed.
The public will be able to voice opinions Dec. 9 on whether to allow Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota to continue resettling refugees in the county. Commissioners could vote on the matter at the special meeting Monday.
The Cass County Commission voted unanimously Monday to allow Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota to continue its refugee resettlement program.
Man sues for access to senator’s Facebook
SIOUX FALLS — A constituent is suing Sen. Stace Nelson alleging he violated his constitutional rights by blocking him from commenting on the lawmaker’s public Facebook page.
Jeff Church, of Vermillion, alleges Nelson has denied his right to free speech and his right to petition government by preventing him from participating in a public forum.
The two exchanged comments on the senator’s Facebook page recently after Church was critical of Nelson and his politics. Nelson commented that “slanderous comments and lies” will be deleted and that Church isn’t “entitled to post your lies and propaganda here. You support Socialists. There’s nothing constitutional or conservative about you.”
