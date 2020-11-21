Up to 10 years in prison is recommended for a Rozet man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend in an August 2019 plot to scare and intimidate her because his friends thought she was a “snitch.”
Peytonn Suchor, 31, pleaded no contest to accessory before the fact of aggravated assault and battery. In a plea agreement, charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and possessing meth were dismissed. As part of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend a seven- to 10-year prison sentence.
That sentence would run concurrently with federal charges.
Suchor was sentenced in federal court June 5 to 42 months in prison for retaliation against an informant.
Two others in the case already have been sentenced:
- Taylor Marie Nicks, 25, was sentenced to three to 10 years for aggravated assault and battery and eight to 10 years for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, to which she had pleaded guilty. Eight other felonies were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. She was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for retaliation against an informant, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and using, carrying and brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
- Timothy Martinez, 31, was sentenced to seven to 10 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Six other felony charges were dismissed. Martinez was sentenced to 38 months in prison on the federal charge of retaliation against an informant.
The three allegedly planned to get Suchor’s girlfriend over to the home shared by Nicks and Martinez so that Nicks could talk to the woman. Suchor told police that Nicks was mad because she thought the woman “was ‘snitching’ and she wanted to teach her a lesson,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The three got together early Aug. 22, 2019, to discuss how to do it, including beating her up to teach her a lesson or using Nicks’ gun “to shut her up for good,” according to the affidavit. Police were able to later read a text conversation between Suchor and Nicks in which Nicks told Suchor to get over to her house quickly.
The three agreed that Suchor would drive to his girlfriend’s house accompanied by Martinez, who went along “to ensure that he actually brought her back,” according to the affidavit.
At about 3 a.m. Aug. 22, 2019, the two picked up the woman at her house under the pretext that they were going back to his house. She was uneasy when she saw Martinez in the pickup, but climbed in the back seat.
But Suchor instead drove to the home shared by Nicks and Martinez, despite the woman stating many times that she didn’t want to go there, according to the affidavit. Suchor refused to let her out. As they pulled up, she was frightened, so she called her mother and texted her to listen to the conversation.
Once they arrived, she was told to get out of the pickup and go talk to Nicks. She refused, so Nicks got in the front seat, started yelling at her and turned around and punched her repeatedly, according to the affidavit. Then Nicks allegedly pulled out a gun and stuck the barrel against the woman’s temple and screamed at her to give up her phone before striking her on the top of the head twice with it.
“I thought I was going to die,” the woman told police.
She ended up with a goose egg on the top of her head, two black eyes, bruising and swelling on her jaw and a 2-3 inch cut on her forehead.
Meanwhile, the woman’s mother was listening to much of the conversation, including pleas the woman made to Suchor to help her. When the woman’s parents arrived at the home, they honked the horn to get Nicks to stop, according to the affidavit.
Nicks told police she wanted to talk to the woman and was angry that she wouldn’t hang up the phone. She also said she only punched her a few times but that she hadn’t used a gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.