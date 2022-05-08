The “twichy.com” headline read “Trump heading to Wyoming to hold rally for GOP primary opponent of Liz Cheney.”
Isn’t it strange the headline did not even mention her opponent “Harriet Hageman”? After all, this is a big deal, but as usual, totally unfair.
Yes, President Trump is holding a rally in Casper, Wyoming May 28th, and Wyoming is the TOP supporter of President Trump out of all 50 of these United States. Casper Wyomingite’s and thousands of others will have an incredible seat to personally witness East-Coast RINO Liz Cheney escorted off the stage of truth and politics in Wyoming. After all, hit this cowboy once, I’m a fool for not seeing it, hit me twice, it is my fault for not seeing it coming the second time.
Like a big, ugly rock one may turn over on a hiking trip, Liz Cheney and the rest of the lying RINO’s, are now treated to the sunshine of truth, which always sends the cowards back under another rock, and so goes the democratic party and it’s “hand-holding” RINO’s, who keep destroying America.
MAGA means “Making America Great Again,” even if it means rinsing the slime out from under our government, and anyone with a brain the size of a “pea” can tell the difference between Trump and Biden, and although it may take “2000 Mules” to drag the truth out, it shall be done and America shall be restored.
President Reagan said “Ask Yourself, are you better off than you were four years ago?” How stupid would you have to be if you said “yes.” Trump is 55 to zero on his endorsements so far because everyone knows he is not in it to sell us taxpayers out, and no stolen election can hide it now folks.
Brad Schofield
Gillette
