Those in the Stevens family have shared a common occurrence over the past few months.
The instances are similar but unique. In some fashion or another, Francis E. “Frank” Stevens’ wife, Chris, and their children have been approached by a relative stranger who stopped them just to share a story of how Frank had impacted their life.
“They’d come up to us and say ‘You know what Frank did for us one time,’” Chris said. And they’d give their story and we’d say ‘Wow, we didn’t know that.’”
Gillette lost one of its strongest proponents and civic leaders this year when Frank died Sept. 4. But the months since have shown that his legacy lives on through the local institutions he helped establish and the hundreds of adoptions he facilitated throughout nearly five decades of practice.
Stevens moved to Gillette in 1976 fresh out of law school. Entering the community at that time, he was a lifelong Wyomingite but also an outsider to Gillette, not unlike the countless other transplants and transients who have called the town home throughout the years.
Stevens differentiated himself and his time in the community by not just staying — he practiced all 46 years in Gillette up to his retirement this year — but by building. Year by year and decision by decision, Stevens was among the early community members who built the framework that holds up Gillette and Campbell County to this day.
Stevens worked as the land board attorney since, as he would famously put it, “it was just dirt.”
Never in its existence had the land board and Cam-plex gone a meaningful period of time without Stevens, until after his death this year. He had even stayed on past his retirement to help Cam-plex through what proved to be a turbulent year.
Until his retirement this summer, it had been 35 years since the school board met without Stevens as its regular counsel.
Just last year, he was elected as an inaugural trustee to the Gillette Community College District, after standing witness to the decades of build up to that locally historic vote in August 2021.
Through those boards, what Stevens did for work had a transcendent effect on the community. At a certain point, the benefits of institutional knowledge and longevity become immeasurably meaningful, if not indispensable.
For all of the time spent within sight of the public eye, it’s the part of his job that was perhaps most anonymous that may be most worthy of recognition.
As an attorney, Stevens facilitated hundreds of adoptions, connecting would-be parents with not-quite-ready mothers. From those adoptions grew new families and members of the community.
The raw counting stats are tricky to pin down. This summer, Stevens had estimated that he facilitated 600-700 adoptions throughout his career. But not long after that, he had thought on it again and realized that he probably undersold that count.
The magnitude of hundreds and perhaps nearly 1,000 adoptions is difficult to grasp. It becomes even trickier when considering the exponential number of parents on both the adoptive and maternal sides of the arrangements.
Then factor in just how many people — aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins and even children of their own — that the lives of those adopted children touched.
There was no one adoption that rose to the level of deep community impact, but very much in the vein of how Stevens operated, it was the steady accumulation over time that made the impact undeniable.
There may or may not have been a year or two that stood out among the rest. But Stevens’ impact was no less for its unwavering quality. He made his difference in Gillette gradually, day by day.
As his family has said, Stevens came to Gillette to make a difference.
The community may have lost Stevens this year, but the differences he made will be felt and remembered for a long time to come.
