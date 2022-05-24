Precinct of 1 voter: Laramie County now has 2 such districts
CHEYENNE (WNE) — As of early May, two precincts in Laramie County had only one registered voter in them.
While numbers may change before the primary election on Aug. 16, the anomaly is an on-the-ground representation of challenges facing election officials in Wyoming. It also is a situation that isn’t unique to the county in which the state Capitol sits.
“You take a census block, and there are 35 people in it, but that includes children up to adults. It is possible that you may have one, two or three voters in there, and the rest of the people that are part of that census block are not voters,” explained Mary Lankford with the County Clerks’ Association of Wyoming.
During the post-2020 census redistricting process in the most recent legislative session, lawmakers spent hours discussing “split ballots,” where a precinct boundary is split by redistricting lines, creating the need for a second ballot for that area.
While a precinct with one registered voter in it is not the same as a split ballot, it does call into question that voter’s right to confidentiality.
“It has to do with the protection of that voter’s secret ballot. You generate one voter in an area, and you know how he has voted when you tally votes. It is a big deal when you only have a few people in a district,” Lankford said.
Precincts are determined every two years based on previous voter data, and must be approved by Wyoming’s county commissioners, Lankford said.
On May 4, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners approved a list of 40 precincts, two with only one registered voter – Republicans, in both cases – in them.
Man pleads not guilty to domestic violence, contempt charges in Sheridan
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Darren Tipton, 28, pleaded not guilty to domestic-violence-related and contempt charges before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Thursday.
Court documents allege Tipton strangled a household member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and committed domestic battery against the same victim, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a $750 fine or both.
Tipton pleaded not guilty to both charges. The defendant’s three-day trial is scheduled for Oct. 24, with a pretrial conference Sept. 22.
In addition to these criminal allegations, Tipton faces an allegation of indirect criminal contempt from the prosecution.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White alleged the defendant had been in “constant communication” with the victim in his case, which White stated was both a violation of Tipton’s bond conditions and an attempt to intimidate the victim due to the volume of calls.
In district court, the state may charge contempt as either a felony or a misdemeanor, and White said she had not yet decided which kind of charge she would pursue in this case. Phillips explained misdemeanor contempt is punishable by up to six months in jail while felony contempt has no set punishment; the court determines what length of sentence to impose.
Tipton pleaded not guilty to the contempt allegations. The matter will likely be set for a one-day bench or jury trial.
“The state has issued its cautionary warning that no contact means no contact,” Phillips reminded Tipton.
