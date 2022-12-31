With each passing year, Melisa Brower’s worries grew.
Her daughter, Taylor, was born with a chromosome abnormality that slowed her development.
Taylor didn’t walk until she was 2 years old and she didn’t talk until she was 7.
While there is a lot of support for children who have disabilities, once they graduate from high school, the options are very limited. There are day programs, but that’s about it.
“I have conversations with parents, and I see their fear and their unknowns,” she said. “We all have the same question: what are we going to do with our kids?”
A couple of years ago, Brower started working at Taco Bell with Taylor, just so her daughter could get some work experience and social skills. She decided that if Taylor could benefit from this, then other children in the community could benefit as well.
“It all started because it’s scary for a parent that has a child with a disability,” she said.
Now, Taylor is 19, and with her graduation date drawing ever closer, Brower decided she was going to take matters into her own hands.
“If I see something that needs to happen, I’m going to do it. It’s really difficult for me to wait for others to start,” she said. “If my child needs help, everyone else’s child is going to need help.”
This year, Brower, 37, started ABLE, a vocational program for young adults with disabilities. ABLE, which stands for Achievable Beyond Limited Expectations, is inspired by Taylor.
“The doctors put a lot of limits on her when she was born, they said she’d never learn to walk or talk or anything like that,” Brower said.
Right now, ABLE has 28 young adults from ages 14 to 21. Some of them work at Taco Bell. Others shred paper and take out the trash. They help out with setting up and tearing down events at Cam-plex.
They’ve worked at the Animal Shelter, the Boys and Girls Club and the Campbell County Public Library. And in November they helped fill a thousand bags for Blessings in a Backpack.
“She’s definitely made a difference,” said Jennifer Scott, a parent who has a child in the program.
Her daughter, Arianna, has autism, and “she’d always kind of struggled getting through school,” Scott said. At the start of 2022, Arianna was ready to start her final semester of high school, but she was diagnosed with long COVID. The emotional and mental toll that took made a difficult year even harder.
But then in the fall, Arianna joined ABLE, and since then, her mom has noticed a “huge change.”
“We saw a complete turnaround,” Scott said. “We got our daughter back. She’s eager to go out and participate and work with others in the program.”
Through the program, Arianna has begun to learn what she’s capable of, Scott said, and that has led her to regaining her confidence. If not for Brower’s program, “we’d still be sitting at home all day, sleeping all day, not really making any progress,” Scott said.
“Most of them won’t have the opportunity to go to college,” Brower said. “I’m trying to give our kids the same opportunities as anybody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.