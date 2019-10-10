Connection to loneliness, dementia
One of the most common chronic problems among older adults, age-related hearing loss is caused by genetics, aging, noise, disease and other factors. Age-related hearing loss affects about 1 in 3 people in the United States between 65 and 74, and nearly half of people 75 and older have difficulty hearing, according to data from the National Institutes of Health.
It should be no surprise that hearing loss is related to loneliness, social isolation and depression. Being unable to hear tends to make people stay silent and withdraw from others. A Johns Hopkins paper found that people with a little hearing loss reported being 16% more likely to cease to engage in social activities during the previous 30 days while people with more trouble hearing were 37% more likely to pull back on social engagements.
Hearing loss is also connected to a faster rate of cognitive decline, which raises the risk of developing dementia over a longer period, Reed said.
A large dementia study published in 2018 in the Lancet found that hearing loss is a key factor for dementia. While 65% of dementia cases are caused by non-modifiable factors such as genetics, it was estimated that 35% of dementia cases could be prevented by targeting nine modifiable risk factors:
• Early life education
• Midlife hypertension
• Obesity
• Hearing loss
• Old-age smoking
• Depression
• Physical inactivity
• Diabetes
• Social isolation
Hearing loss was found to be the largest modifiable risk factor, responsible for 9%of dementia cases.
In addition to health risks, untreated hearing loss racks up higher medical bills, according to a 2018 Johns Hopkins study. Older adults with untreated hearing loss have significantly higher total health care costs compared to those who don’t have hearing loss: an average of 46 percent, totaling $22,434 per person over a decade.
What’s next
Hearing loss and its connection to dementia is ripe for research, Reed said. A major randomized control trial led by Frank Lin, director of Johns Hopkins’ Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health, is examining whether hearing treatment can prevent or slow cognitive decline. The trial is expected to be completed in 2022 and examines the effects of hearing treatment on loneliness.
While hearing loss is common, hearing treatment is not.
“Only 20% of people with hearing loss use hearing aids,” Reed said. Reasons for that include the stigma, high cost and improper fit.
By 2020 hearing aids will be more widely available because of the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Legislation and Regulatory Act, which is expected to bring down the price and hassle associated with buying these devices. According to AARP, these products will be designed for people with only mild to moderate hearing loss and may look more like Bluetooth headsets than traditional hearing aids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.