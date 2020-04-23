“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
— Dr. Maya Angelou
As I stood at the graveside with a family Tuesday, I realized how cruel this separation is for families. No funeral, no gathering of friends, no stories told about them, just a precious note from a great-granddaughter.
The family could only spend the last 48 hours with their loved one at hospice and then only two at a time. By that time, the loved one is not able to respond. Putting a loved one whom you have cared for for two years in hospice is hard enough, as you often feel like you are letting your loved one down. After this roller coaster you are not able to have a service and all the things that can go with it. You put it off for a later date, you grieve silently and you go on.
How many families have gone through this scenario in the last few weeks? Maybe it was you, maybe someone you know, maybe it will be you! Funerals for those out of state can only be attended by FaceTime or some other form of social media. However, connections are bad, video is lost, then it is over. You can’t hug loved ones and hold them and allow them to cry it out on the phone.
What a cruel thing to go through with no hope of closure or anything remotely similar. Thank God for the nurses and doctors who staff our hospice here in Gillette. They are the best anywhere. They are the ones who spend the time with your loved ones, or you, when no one else can be there. It is a hard thing to have to trust total strangers with our loved ones, especially when they only have days to live. You want to spend as much time as you can next to them, love on them and even, if possible, mend fences that have been down for years.
Having that last laugh or cry with each other at these times are terribly important both for the family and the one who is passing. So often people have wasted the time they have. They wait if they are fortunate and brave enough until that last month or week to say what they should have said earlier. As Dr. Angelou said, “People will never forget how you made them feel!”
Feelings are the most fickle of our emotions because we sometimes don’t hear things said to us or about us correctly, our feelings then become hurt. The avalanche of emotions and rejection can take you to a very dark place indeed. That is why it is so important to have face-to-face contact, so you can at least ask questions about what was said.
We can become so easily offended today because we haven’t spent enough time with each other. I blame social media for some of that. In our often-too-busy lives, we worry about a myriad of things and at times a lack of care about others plays into it. Trust me, as I share with you, to encourage you to take time with each other and say the things now that are important. You may not be able to the way things are right now. The last 48 hours of your life or someone you love might find you sitting next to someone who cannot respond back to you!
I have done over 500 funerals in my 34 years of pastoring and I have seen so much regret, hurt and anger because things were left unsaid. I have also seen the opposite, where people were able to celebrate the life of the one gone. The difference was communication, love and forgiveness.
What do you have to give for those you love?
Just a thought, Gillette!
Marty Crump is the senior pastor at Family Life church.
