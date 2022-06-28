Gillette family, police search for missing daughter
A 15-year-old girl who was recently adopted from Ukraine by a Gillette family has been missing for more than a week, and her family is concerned for her safety.
Valeriia “Lera” Nudha was last seen June 14 at her home in Gillette, when she left a note for her adoptive parents saying she was running away and would return when she was ready to.
She has been in the country for less than six months and is still learning to speak English.
Nudha had ran away before, but always returned, said Bethany Wight, her adoptive mother. But this run away has lasted longer and the family is concerned that Nudha may be in danger.
“This has been a little bit of a pattern, then she’s been either found or has come back,” Wight said.
She may be with an older teenager or a Russian-speaking man she met online, according to an AWARE Foundation release.
Nudha is 5-foot-1 with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing and a small heart tattoo on her right ankle.
Contact the Gillette Police Department at 307-682-5155 with information related to her missing person case.
“We’ve been trying to work with the police and updating them on anything we find, unfortunately we just don’t have much information on where she might have gone or who she’d be with,” Wight said.
City, county to become equal funding partners for fire department
All that stands between the city and the county being equal funding partners on the Campbell County Joint Powers Fire Board is a vote by the Wright Town Council.
At a meeting this week, the City Council approved an amendment to the joint powers fire agreement that would increase the city’s percentage of funding for the Campbell County Fire Department’s operations budget.
Starting in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, both the city and the county will pay 49% of the operating costs. Right now, the county is paying 58% while the city is paying for 40%. The two already pay an equal amount — 49.5% — of the department’s capital budget and vehicle depreciation.
Earlier this year, the city expressed interest in paying a larger portion of the fire department’s budget to get Station 3, in southern Gillette, fully staffed.
The commissioners approved the amendment last week. All that remains is a vote by the Wright Town Council.
The makeup of the board will change so the city has the same number of representatives as the county. Each entity will have three board members, and Wright will have one member.
Currently the county has four representatives on the fire board, while the city has two and Wright has one.
The city will remain at this funding level for at least two years.
There is a two-year reversion provision, which allows for any of the three parties to revert back to the fiscal year 2022 funding allocation, as long as they provide notice by Feb. 1, 2025.
The city and county first entered into the joint powers agreement in 1975. Eleven years later, they amended the agreement to include Wright.
Campbell County joins Congressional tour
Counties around Wyoming have come together to support a U.S. Congressional tour that will visit a different region of the state each year.
Campbell County Commissioners signed an agreement in support of the tour, which will be hosted by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.
Collectively, the counties will contribute $25,000 each year for the tour.
This year, the tour will be in the Big Horn Basin. Northeast Wyoming is on the docket for next year,.
“We’re trying to bring people here that don’t think the same way we do. It doesn’t do any good to stay in our silo, and preach to the choir. We’re bringing people here that are on the other side of the aisle,” Commission Rusty Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.