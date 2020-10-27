Has the city struck a good financial balance between paying for needs vs. wants? Explain.
Nathan McLeland
I believe, in general, the city has struck a good balance between paying for needs versus wants.
I did, however, vote no to constructing the splash pad at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. In my opinion, now is not the right time to move forward with that project.
I believe the city would still realize a significant benefit by constructing the additional fields now and delaying the splash pad until the economic outlook improves.
Our city does good job maintaining infrastructure and providing services. Gillette’s infrastructure and the services our city provides are a reason people enjoy living here. The city continuously works to maintain great infrastructure and provide outstanding services and does so in a fiscally responsible manner.
The city also recognizes the need to invest in facilities and programs that will benefit Gillette’s residents, advance economic development and bring people to our community.
One example of this would be the city’s support of Gillette College. Building the fields at the sports complex and partnering to remodel Cam-plex are a few other examples of investing in facilities that will bring people to Gillette and drive our local economy.
There are times projects need to be held back, but overall, I believe the city has struck the proper balance between needs and wants.
