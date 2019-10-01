Broncos’ Chubb out for season with torn ACL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The winless Denver Broncos suffered the worst loss of their anguished season Monday when rising star Bradley Chubb was diagnosed with a torn left ACL that requires surgery and ends his season.
The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Chubb was injured in the Broncos’ 26-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday although he finished the game and forced a fumble on the last series. The ball bounced right back to quarterback Gardner Minshew, who then drove the Jags for the game-winning field goal as time expired two weeks after the Bears had a walk-off field goal in Denver.
“He felt good enough to come back in and actually he played that last series pretty damn well, had some really good pass rushes, caused that fumble that we weren’t able to get,” coach Vic Fangio said. “So, he was as surprised, I think, as anybody this morning when he woke up feeling the way he did.”
In the postgame locker room, Chubb blamed cramps for his being on and off the field in the fourth quarter, although he was seen limping around the sideline and going into the medical tent.
“Just cramps,” Chubb said. “Feeling good now but need to shake that off, hydrate more and can’t let my team down not being on the field.”
Although Miller reached 100 sacks Sunday, it’s been Chubb who’s been rushing the passer more with Miller having more coverage and contain-the-edge responsibilities in Fangio’s defense. Chubb had one of Denver’s five sacks Sunday after the Broncos became the first NFL team to go the first three games without a sack or a takeaway.
CA lets college athletes sign endorsement deals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Defying the NCAA, California opened the way Monday for college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with sneaker companies, soft drink makers, car dealerships and other sponsors, just like the pros.
The first-in-the-nation law, signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and set to take effect in 2023, could upend amateur sports in the U.S. and trigger a legal challenge.
Newsom and others cast it as an attempt to bring more fairness to big-money college athletics and let players share in the wealth they create for their schools. Critics have long complained that universities are getting rich off the backs of athletes — often, black athletes struggling to get by financially.
“Other college students with a talent, whether it be literature, music, or technological innovation, can monetize their skill and hard work,” the governor said. “Student athletes, however, are prohibited from being compensated while their respective colleges and universities make millions, often at great risk to athletes’ health, academics and professional careers.”
Newsom predicted other states will introduce similar legislation.
US Soccer opposes USWNT request for class certification
The U.S. Soccer Federation has filed a motion opposing the U.S. women’s national team’s request to certify the players’ lawsuit seeking equitable pay as a class action.
The women filed their motion for class certification on Sept. 11, asking the court to include in the lawsuit all players called up to the national team, in addition to those originally named. U.S. Soccer filed its response to the request on Monday night.
Twenty-eight players, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, sued U.S. Soccer in March alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation compared to players on the men’s national team.
U.S. Soccer maintains that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements, and that the pay structures are different as a result. Men’s team players are paid largely by appearance and performance, while the contract for the women’s team includes provisions for health care and other benefits, as well as salaries in the National Women’s Soccer League.
The federation argued in its motion Monday that four players for the U.S. team — Morgan, Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn — were each paid more than the highest paid player on the men’s national team in four years over the period between 2014-2019. The four earned more even when NWSL salaries were not included, the motion said.
U.S. Soccer maintains that because those players made more, they lack the standing to represent a class.
“Pay should be based on performance, not gender. USSF tries to spin the undeniable fact that if the men players won their games, they would be paid considerably more than the women are now,” said Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players concerning the lawsuit. “This is a tired argument from USSF that women players must work twice as hard and win every time men lose in order to be paid and have the same working conditions as the men.
“It runs counter to every American principle of equality, won’t stop this case from going forward, and doesn’t stand a chance in a trial.”
The motion says the four players made more in 2015 and then from 2017-2019 more than the highest-paid men’s player in each of those years.
The men’s team did not make the field for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and had fewer matches and therefore fewer call-ups and training camps from 2017-18. The team has also transitioned to new coach Gregg Berhalter, who was hired last December.
The women’s team won this year’s World Cup in France and had additional games leading up to the event, including qualification matches. The women also won the World Cup in 2015. The team also played in victory tour matches following those World Cup titles.
The lawsuit accused the federation of paying players on the women’s team less than similarly situated male national team players on a per game basis.
Following a failed attempt to mediate the matter, a May 5 trial date was set in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.
