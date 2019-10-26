Local sports calendar
Thursday
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Last Chance Meet, Gillette, 4 p.m.
Friday
First round of state football playoffs
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at regionals, Cheyenne Central
Gillette Wild at Great Falls Americans, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at regionals, Cheyenne Central
Gillette Wild at Great Falls Americans, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 7
State volleyball tournament, Casper
State swim meet, Gillette
Nov. 8
Second round of state football playoffs
State volleyball tournament, Casper
State swim meet, Gillette
Gillette Wild at Bozeman Icedogs, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9
State volleyball tournament, Casper
State swim meet, Gillette
Gillette Wild at Bozeman Icedogs, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 15
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.
Nov. 16
State football championship
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.
