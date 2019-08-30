The Campbell County High School tennis teams return three state champions from last year to lead them into the 2019 season.
Senior Allie Hays took the Class 4A state title in girls No. 1 singles last season, and both of the boys No. 2 Class 4A doubles state champions, Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson, return as juniors.
The boys also return No. 1 singles player senior Miles Veyna, who finished top eight in the state last year.
It’s the largest group of Camels tennis players for both the girls and boys since the creation of Thunder Basin High School athletics in 2017. The boys team has hovered at about 10-12 the past two seasons, but now with a freshman class of nine, there are 17 total boys on the team.
“A lot of guys returned this year, so we have most of the same people playing,” Robertson said. “It’s the first year in a couple years we’ve had a JV team, so it’s a little different, a lot more kids at practice.”
Head coach Mark Miessler said he has focused on recruiting since the split so he can get a competition within the team going again.
“We’ve got a whole slew of freshmen, nine freshmen out there, and they’re good players and they’re athletes, and they’re going to want to push the others,” Miessler said. “So if those guys falter under the pressure, then somebody else is there to take up where they were.”
Miessler helps coach basketball and he works at Twin Spruce Junior High. He’s always looking for new potential recruits to steer in the direction of tennis, he said.
Many of Miessler’s male tennis players also play basketball.
“Tennis gets me in really good shape so I’m ready for basketball,” Robertson said. “It’s a nice little break, because we play basketball all year so it’s something fun to do.”
Neary and Robertson have moved up to No. 1 doubles this season, which is the basic order of things when a senior doubles team graduates and younger players were at the No. 2 spot.
The CCHS girls team, for the first time in three seasons, has enough players to field a full team of eight.
“There was more of a chance for me to play tennis. I would never have played tennis if it wasn’t for the school split,” junior No. 1 doubles player Liv Castellanos said. She was on a doubles team with a foreign exchange student last season and now plays with a freshman. “I wanted something to do, and I realized, well, there’s probably no girls going out, so I might as well … and I love it.”
In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, any girl who signed up for tennis immediately started on varsity because there was nobody else. This season, Miessler has had a “freshmen infusion” talent in No. 2 singles player Alexa Richart, No. 1 doubles player Abi Neary and No. 2 doubles player Mari Bouzis.
“We’ve got some freshmen playing at some pretty high spots,’ Miessler said. “It’ll be pretty hard because some of them have just picked up a racket, but that’s part of it.”
“Since the split, it’s like rule No. 1: come get your friends,” he said.
He said that when volleyball cuts some girls, they might get some of those players to come out and pick up a racket to push the current eight players. Miessler said he would prefer underclassmen to come out. Hays is the only senior on the team.
“Right now it’s building.” Miessler said. “We’re skipping some of the basic fundamentals to try to get them prepared and ready for a match, because that’s how it’s going to be.”
