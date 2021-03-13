Although the Campbell County School District received some pushback over opening schools to in-person instruction in August — along with its policy for students and teachers to wear face masks — the first week of classes passed quietly.
Some questions about what the new COVID-19 era of public education would look like were answered as students and district staff quickly adjusted to the new rules. Most notable for kids were wearing face masks when they couldn’t social distance and eating at tables filled with plastic dividers, making lunchrooms resemble visiting day at a jail as students sat across from each other.
“It’s just like a regular day of school, except with the masks and shield guards,” said Aimee Baysinger, a Rawhide Elementary School fifth grader.
Aidyn Huddleston, a seventh grader at Twin Spruce Junior High, said it seemed students had adapted to the new rules pretty quickly a week into the new term.
“Actually, all of my teachers have been really cool,” he said. “Football has been fun. I’ve pretty much gotten all the stuff down and remembering all my classes and everything.”
That doesn’t mean COVID-19 was out of sight, out of mind in local school buildings. Some constant reminders, besides mask-wearing, were a small army of new staff spending the day doing nothing but sanitizing just about everything, top to bottom, throughout the school day.
“There’s just a weird vibe,” said Campbell County High School senior Emily Alvarado. “We have to cut class time three to five minutes shorter so we can sanitize our own seatings and stuff.
“I think sometimes we aren’t paying attention to the clock, so most teachers have timers and when they go off, we have to sanitize and stuff. We can’t sit back down.”
Along with committing to hold classes as normal as possible, the Campbell County School District also made a decision early on to not release any information to the public about the impact of COVID-19 in schools. It wouldn’t be until months later that the public would get a glimpse into how many students and teachers had tested positive.
Let them play
Along with opening schools to students, the fall semester began with allowing high school sports and activities to resume.
A decision by the Wyoming High School Activities Association to allow fall activities and sports, like football and volleyball, was a welcome one for hundreds of local students and parents who support them.
But those hoping the games would be an escape from the COVID-19 pandemic were disappointed. State public health orders limited the number of fans allowed in outdoor stadiums and indoor gymnasiums. In many cases, there were only enough tickets for parents to attend. Others would have to watch the games livestreamed over the internet, the cost of which was paid for by the school district.
In the stands at football games or in the bleachers for volleyball, fans were supposed to be masked up and in socially distanced groups. Other more stringent measures affected some programs more than others.
With volleyball, for example, travel out of state was snubbed as well as multi-day tournaments. That meant some long, exhausting days for the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school volleyball teams.
Instead of traveling to Cheyenne and playing several schools over several days, they would get on a bus early, play three road matches then get home about 20 hours later.
“Today was a really long day,” said TBHS coach Went Martin before one early-season road trip.
She woke up at 3:30 a.m. to get to the school ahead of the players.
“You’re up 22 hours for sure,” she said. “It’s a real tough schedule. As the day wears on, you see how much strength you have, because you’re tired.”
During matches, players not on the court wore face masks and the seats on the benches were spread out to reduce contact.
Despite the marathon daylong tournaments and extra precautions, coaches and players said they were more than willing to endure them if it meant playing.
“I think everybody is just at the point of doing what they have to do,” said CCHS coach Marcy Befus.
Economic roller coaster
A growing schism in the local business community began to emerge six months into the pandemic as some thrived in the new economic climate and others struggled.
COVID-19 impacted tourism hard around the globe and Campbell County was no exception. But just saying tourism season was slow to non-existent doesn’t tell the whole story.
The La Quinta Inn in Gillette saw its business drop 50% each month over the summer and into September. In May and June, it was down about 30%. Along with missing out on local tourism, area hotels also were hurting from numerous bus tours that had been canceled. Those tours would bring busloads of people here along Interstate 90 on their way to and from Las Vegas, California or Mount Rushmore. The overnight stays and time spent at local restaurants adds up over the course of a summer.
For the first half year of the pandemic, La Quinta said it had to cancel 400 rooms a month. As the pandemic plodded on, so has the uncertainty for hospitality-focused businesses like hotels.
“I was hoping it would have ended a lot sooner that it has,” said Kasie Wanke, general manager of the Gillette La Quinta. “We were still hopeful at the beginning, (but) by May and June it wasn’t looking as promising as we thought originally.”
Anticipating a big financial hit from COVID-19, the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau budgeted for a 30% decrease in revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, which began July 1. Only a couple of months into the new fiscal year, lodging tax collections were down about 40%.
“What’s really unfortunate is that these are normally our higher collection months,” said CVB Executive Director Jessica Seders. “It will probably get worse as we get into the fall and winter months.”
While the tourism industry was hurting, local retail and restaurants were rebounding from the early COVID-19 closures.
“Quite a few of our merchants downtown reported record sales for July and August,” Seders said. “Some restaurants reported the same. I think that our community definitely stepped up and helped support our local and small businesses while things were really, really tough, and it shows.”
She credits an effort by people to buy from local businesses and order out for either pickup or delivery of food in helping those businesses stay afloat during the first weeks of the pandemic. Then when they began opening again, people weren’t shy about going back.
Despite the struggles of some, the state overall “has really held its own,” said Gov. Mark Gordon. “Schools are open and sports are being played on Fridays and Saturdays.”
200 days of change
Six months into our iteration of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems everyday life was dominated by state orders, social distancing, mask-wearing and a growing political divide that grew around an unprecedented public health crisis.
As arguments continued to boil about how dangerous the novel coronavirus is, there’s no debate that those first 200 days radically changed how we live our lives. The list of changes is long and varied, including that a short 200 days prior:
- About the only options for food delivery were the national pizza chains. Now you can do curbside pickup or delivery from most restaurants in Gillette.
- Nobody had considered how people would react overall to being in a pandemic, which apparently means we hoard toilet paper, sanitizer, Clorox wipes and food staples like flour and rice.
- Local grocery stores had only begun offering pickup service. Now nearly all have home delivery.
- We had never had to limit our personal freedoms for the sake of overall community health, including public gatherings and covering our faces.
- Many families would never have imagined their older loved ones in assisted living would be isolated from them for months on end.
- No one was prepared for the economic devastation and shock to our social systems and sensibilities.
- Our routines now include having sanitizer and masks within reach nearly all the time, avoiding handshakes and other unnecessary contact and, for some families, educating children at home instead of sending them to public schools.
We’re also bombarded daily with the numbers at the local, state, national and global levels. How many new confirmed and probable cases have we had in the last 24 hours? How many recoveries? How many deaths? How many have been tested? What’s the ratio of the tests that return positive results?
Six months in for Campbell County, the numbers told us that since Wyoming had its first confirmed case March 11 and Gov. Mark Gordon followed President Donald Trump’s lead in declaring a public health emergency March 13, that Sept. 30 marked the official 200-day threshold.
Six months in the local numbers were:
- 246 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- 58 probable cases
- 1 virus-related death (Wyoming had 50)
- 7,304 tests administered
- 154 new cases since Aug. 1, an average of 2.75 a day; 92 from March 13-July 31, an average of 0.66 a day
Cases surge
After a relatively quiet summer with COVID-19, cases of the virus began to surge around Wyoming, and Campbell County quickly became one of the state’s hot spots.
It was near the end of September when Moorcroft resident Peggy Frasier sat in front of her 91-year-old mother, Lila Dudrey, in person at the Legacy and Living Rehabilitation Center for the first time in months.
They sat more than 6 feet apart outdoors and across a table with masks on, but at least they saw each other face-to-face. They could share each other’s warm smiles, obscured by masks but without the hindrance of a computer screen or window.
“It was such a beautiful day,” Frasier said. “It was so exciting to see her. I wanted to run over and hug her, which you couldn’t.”
Through nearly seven months of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, Frasier could only communicate with her mother digitally or through a window.
“At night she was still talking about it,” Frasier said about the visit. “I think it really brightened her spirits to be outside.”
Then Frasier got the news she was dreading. A recent local surge of the coronavirus prompted the Legacy to reinstate visiting restrictions, including not allowing outdoor visits.
“I’m disappointed, I’ll be honest,” Frasier said, adding that she is aware of the recent surge of local COVID-19 cases. “But I understand it. I do respect it.”
Campbell County’s second COVID-19 death was announced Oct. 1 as the state’s death toll rose to 53.
But the surge was just beginning.
