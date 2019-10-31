Bolts’ Edwards recieves offer from Chadron St.
Thunder Basin High School senior Tyson Edwards is still in the process of searching for a college.
The Gillette News Record incorrectly reported that Edwards committed to Chadron State College on Wednesday. He received an offer to run track for the Eagles, according to his Twitter page, but he hasn’t made a decision on where he will continue his athletic career.
Edwards was a running back for the Bolts before he suffered a season-ending ACL tear earlier in the season.
He ran for eight touchdowns and 223 yards before the injury sidelined him.
Weather ends back road travel in Bighorns
Snowy weather conditions have made traveling the back roads in the Bighorn National Forest difficult or impossible in some areas, according to a National Forest Service statement.
Cars, trucks and SUVs can no longer navigate the unkempt back roads in the forest and “there are several abandoned vehicles stuck on the mountain,” the statement said.
Snowmobile and other tracked vehicle travel is limited to the trails and routes in the Bighorn National Forest until after Nov. 16.
“To avoid putting yourself in a dangerous situation, avoid attempting to drive back roads, choose the right vehicle with the correct equipment and always tell someone where you plan to go and when you expect to return,” the statement says.
Warriors’ Curry breaks left hand on hard fall
SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his left hand on a hard fall in the third quarter of Golden State’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.
The two-time MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry’s left hand. Curry grimaced in pain grabbing his hand then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
Losing Curry, Golden State’s longest-tenured player and oldest at age 31, for an extended period would be a huge blow for a young Warriors team.
Golden State is struggling to start the season with Kevin Durant’s departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson out for perhaps the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.
Ex-All-Star Hamilton charged with child injury
KELLER, Texas — Former All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton has been charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he had struck her.
Hamilton, 38, surrendered Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond. If convicted, he could be sentenced to two to 10 years in prison.
According to an affidavit by a Keller Police Department detective, Hamilton’s daughter told police that he went on a rampage Sept. 30. She says she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then cursed and shouted at her. He pulled away the chair on which she rested her feet and threw it, breaking the chair. It didn’t hit her, but he then grabbed her by the shoulders and lifted her from the chair on which she sat. She fell to the floor, and he lifted her up, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom.
The girl said at this point she was telling Hamilton, “I’m sorry.” Upon reaching her bedroom door, he tossed the teen onto her bed, pressed her face onto the mattress and began hitting her legs with an open hand and closed fist.
She said that after he finished striking her, he told her, “I hope you go in front of the f---ing judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t have to come to my house again.”
Oregon women No. 1 for first time in AP poll
NEW YORK — When he took over in 2014, Kelly Graves set out to establish Oregon as one of the elite teams in women’s college basketball.
Fresh off their first Final Four appearance, the Ducks are ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll for the first time in school history. Oregon, led by sensational guard Sabrina Ionescu, received 25 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel to grab the top spot in the preseason rankings released Wednesday.
“I think it validates our vision that we had going in here,” Graves told the AP. “It validates the hard work from my staff that’s been with me the whole journey. On this stage we had a better opportunity to be in position we now are.”
No. 2 Baylor, the defending national champion, received the other three first-place votes. Stanford, Maryland and UConn round out the top five; the Huskies have been ranked in the top five for 239 consecutive weeks, since January 2007.
“That’s nuts,” Graves said of UConn’s streak. “I think I’d be in my mid 70s by the time we reached that.”
No. 6 Texas A&M has its best ranking since the Aggies were fifth on Dec. 29, 2014. Oregon State, South Carolina, Louisville and Mississippi State complete the top 10.
Graves knows no one tends to remember who was ranked first in October. He also feels his team, which was ranked third in the preseason last year, is mature enough to handle the pressures of being No. 1.
“I think it’s really neat and we’re adult enough and smart enough to handle this,” he said. “We’ve kept our heads down and continued to work. Stay humbled and hungry.”
Tennessee isn’t ranked in the preseason for the first time since 1976, ending a 42-year streak. The Lady Vols, who saw their remarkable run of 565 weeks ranked in the poll end in 2016, fell out of the rankings Jan. 14 last season and didn’t return to the Top 25. They changed coaches in the spring, bringing back former star Kellie Harper to coach the team.
No. 16 Notre Dame, coming off two trips to the national championship game, is out of the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 17, 2011. Coach Muffet McGraw lost all five starters to the WNBA and two top reserves from last year transferred. It is the team’s worst preseason ranking since the Fighting Irish were also ranked 16th in 2008.
RANKED RAZORBACKS
Coach Mike Neighbors has No. 22 Arkansas in the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 2002. In the last decade, the team has been ranked a handful of times but not since a one-week stay in the Top 25 in 2014 when Jimmy Dykes was the coach.
“We’re honored by it and definitely not going to take it for granted,” Neighbors said.
The Razorbacks return six of their top seven scorers from last season’s team that lost in the third round of the postseason WNIT. Junior Chelsea Dungee leads the way.
“My grandpa used to say things are different when the deer gets the gun,” Neighbors said of being ranked. “There’s a different approach for us with teams having motivation against us. It requires a different level of preparation and understanding and that’s really new for us.”
TIP-INS
No. 24 Indiana has only its second preseason ranking in school history. The Hoosiers were 23rd in the 2016 preseason poll. ... No. 15 Texas has the second-most appearances in the preseason poll with 35. Maryland and Stanford are tied for fourth with 32 one behind third place Georgia. ... Oregon became the 15th different team to be No. 1 in the preseason. UConn and Tennessee are tied with 12 each. ... Michigan State at No. 17 was one of five teams that weren’t ranked in the final poll last season. The Spartans were joined by Arkansas, Minnesota (23), Indiana and Michigan (25).
CONFERENCE SUPREMCY
The Atlantic Coast Conference led the way with six teams ranked. Behind No. 9 Louisville are Florida State (12), N.C. State (14), Notre Dame (16), Miami (18) and Syracuse (21). The SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 all had five teams ranked. The Big 12 had two teams with the American Athletic and Big East each having one.
Embiid, Towns ejected as Sixers rout T’Wolves 117-95
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns got into a brawl that overshadowed a rout on the court.
Embiid scored 19 points before he was ejected for fighting with Towns, and the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 117-95 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win to begin the season.
The Sixers were leading 75-55 midway through the third quarter when Embiid and Towns went at it. The two big men have a history of talking trash to each other. After they got tangled under the basket, Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held Towns down as other players and coaches ran onto the court to separate everyone.
“I didn’t throw any punches, so I shouldn’t get suspended,” Embiid said.
Embiid and Towns were tossed after a video review.
“We deemed the altercation a fight. Therefore, by rule, they’re both ejected,” said Mark Ayotte, the officials’ crew chief. “I just saw them each lock arms. And that escalated to the fight.”
Embiid shadowboxed to the crowd’s delight on his way back to the locker room. Fans responded with “MVP!” chants.
“I was built for this city,” Embiid said. “The love they have for me, I can’t thank them enough. I appreciate all the love. That reaction was probably the loudest I ever heard them. That’s what the city of Philadelphia is all about. You gotta come in here, you gotta fight, you gotta play hard, you gotta be gritty, you gotta be a Broad Street Bully. We’re gonna keep on fighting and try to accomplish the goal we have set for us.”
Towns downplayed the fight.
“It’s a competitive game. As a team, we need to play better with our system. We didn’t execute our game plan,” he said. “I’m disappointed in the (loss). I don’t think we played our game. We were playing a different type of basketball. It wasn’t what got us to 3-0. We can learn a lot from this game.”
Embiid said the fight “happened out of nowhere,” but added: “I like to get in people’s mind.”
Sixers coach Brett Brown said he’s not concerned that Embiid will receive a suspension.
“I don’t see punches being thrown (by Embiid) and I don’t believe he was the instigator,” Brown said.
Both teams entered 3-0. The Spurs, at 3-0, are the only other unbeaten team in the NBA.
Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points, Towns had 13 points and former Sixer Robert Covington had seven for the Timberwolves.
Tobias Harris scored 18 points, Furkan Korkmaz had 17 off the bench and Simmons added 16 for Philadelphia. Al Horford grabbed 16 rebounds to go with 12 points.
Minnesota led 11-9 midway through the first quarter before Harris hit a 3-pointer. Harris followed with a driving layup and Philadelphia led the rest of the way.
Embiid punctuated a dominant first half with a 3 to put the Sixers up 63-42 going into the break.
“It’s competitive, we knew it was going to be that way,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said.
BACK TO AI
The Sixers haven’t been 4-0 since Allen Iverson led them to the NBA Finals in the 2001-02 season.
SIGHTINGS
New Phillies manager Joe Girardi sat courtside in the first half. ... Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders rang the bell and teammates Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery and several other players watched from a suite.
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: Covington got some applause in pregame introductions. He was traded along with forward Dario Saric to Minnesota last year for Jimmy Butler. ... Towns shot 3 of 5 from 3-point range. ... Jeff Teague scored 15 points.
76ers: Matisse Thybulle had three of his four steals in the first half and is the fifth rookie over the past 25 years with multiple steals in each of his first four games. ... G Trey Burke wasn’t available because of illness. ... Embiid only played 20 minutes and still led the team in scoring. ... James Ennis had 11 rebounds in 18 minutes.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Visit Washington on Saturday
76ers: Open a four-game trip at Portland on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.