Local sports calendar

Thursday

Gillette College men’s basketball vs. SD School of Mines, 6 p.m.

Friday

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at conference meet, Cheyenne Central, TBA

CCHS volleyball at Sheridan, 5 p.m.

TBHS football at Laramie, 6 p.m.

CCHS football at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

TBHS volleyball at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Gillette Wild vs. Sheridan Hawks, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

CCHS volleyball vs. Natrona County, noon

TBHS volleyball vs. Sheridan, noon

Gillette College men’s soccer at Otero Junior College, 1:30 p.m.

Gillette College women’ soccer vs. Western Wyoming, 2 p.m.

Gillette Wild at Sheridan Hawks, 7 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at conference meet, Cheyenne Central, TBA

CCHS and TBHS cross-country at state meet, Star Valley, TBA

Oct. 31

CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Last Chance Meet, Gillette, 4 p.m.

Nov. 1

First round of state football playoffs

CCHS and TBHS volleyball at regionals, Cheyenne Central

Gillette Wild at Great Falls Americans, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2

CCHS and TBHS volleyball at regionals, Cheyenne Central

Gillette Wild at Great Falls Americans, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 7

State volleyball tournament, Casper

State swim meet, Gillette

Nov. 8

Second round of state football playoffs

State volleyball tournament, Casper

State swim meet, Gillette

Gillette Wild at Bozeman Icedogs, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9

State volleyball tournament, Casper

State swim meet, Gillette

Gillette Wild at Bozeman Icedogs, 7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.