Local sports calendar
Thursday
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. SD School of Mines, 6 p.m.
Friday
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at conference meet, Cheyenne Central, TBA
CCHS volleyball at Sheridan, 5 p.m.
TBHS football at Laramie, 6 p.m.
CCHS football at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
TBHS volleyball at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Sheridan Hawks, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
CCHS volleyball vs. Natrona County, noon
TBHS volleyball vs. Sheridan, noon
Gillette College men’s soccer at Otero Junior College, 1:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’ soccer vs. Western Wyoming, 2 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Sheridan Hawks, 7 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at conference meet, Cheyenne Central, TBA
CCHS and TBHS cross-country at state meet, Star Valley, TBA
Oct. 31
CCHS and TBHS swimming and diving at Last Chance Meet, Gillette, 4 p.m.
Nov. 1
First round of state football playoffs
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at regionals, Cheyenne Central
Gillette Wild at Great Falls Americans, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2
CCHS and TBHS volleyball at regionals, Cheyenne Central
Gillette Wild at Great Falls Americans, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 7
State volleyball tournament, Casper
State swim meet, Gillette
Nov. 8
Second round of state football playoffs
State volleyball tournament, Casper
State swim meet, Gillette
Gillette Wild at Bozeman Icedogs, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9
State volleyball tournament, Casper
State swim meet, Gillette
Gillette Wild at Bozeman Icedogs, 7:30 p.m.
