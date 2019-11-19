Wyoming Game and Fish probes deer poaching case
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says someone has poached a mule deer buck in Sweetwater County.
Rock Springs game warden Andy Roosa says the deer was illegally killed about 2 miles east of Superior and was found off a county road.
Roosa says the head and antlers were removed and all edible portions of the deer were left to waste.
It’s believed that the deer might have been shot late last week, around Thursday or Friday.
The incident remains under investigation.
Trustees OK new UW degree program
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming’s Board of Trustees has approved a new computer science education certificate program that will help Wyoming K-12 teachers become qualified to teach computer science curriculum.
The computer science certificate program is planned to become available for the spring 2020 semester on-campus and online.
It will be collaboratively offered by UW’s College of Engineering and College of Education
Anne Alexander is associate vice provost for undergraduate education at UW.
Alexander says the program will be especially relevant now that the Wyoming Legislature has mandated such teaching in K-12 schools.
In related action last week in Laramie, the board of trustees gave the go-ahead for proposed bachelor’s degree programs in neuroscience and early childhood education to move forward.
State wants Native count to be accurate
CASPER — Wyoming state and tribal officials are working to ensure Native Americans are accurately counted in the 2020 Census.
Advocates and officials are consulting with tribal leaders and planning an advertising campaign to attract attention to the U.S. Census Bureau’s canvassing efforts.
Officials say they hope the outreach leads to a more accurate count of Native American residents in Wyoming, who are believed to have been under-counted in the past.
Census data says 2.7% of Wyoming’s population identifies as Native American.
The figures indicate about 27,000 people live on the Wind River Reservation west of Casper and off-reservation trust land, with about 7,800 identifying as Native American.
The Census Bureau says American Indians and Alaska Natives living on reservations were under-counted by nearly 5% in 2010.
Hathaway funds for grad students limited
CHEYENNE — Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee agreed Friday to sponsor a bill that would limit the funds available for graduate students through the Hathaway Scholarship program.
During the committee’s meeting Friday in Cheyenne, lawmakers unanimously supported the bill, which would change the program so that graduate students at the University of Wyoming cannot receive an annual scholarship award worth more than the undergraduate cost to attend UW minus $2,000.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said the bill was a compromise to deal with the substantially higher tuitions in graduate programs.
“This basically says you don’t get more money out of the Hathaway because you’re in grad school than you would get if you’re an undergraduate,” Rothfuss said.
The scholarship program was originally designed for undergraduate education, Rothfuss said.
Sen. Hank Coe, R-Cody, who co-chairs the education committee, said the bill falls in line with lawmakers’ fiduciary duty with the scholarship fund.
“Every student that’s on Hathaway is entitled to eight semesters,” Coe said. “You’ve got a lot of students that might ... show up with 30 credits already. They’re still entitled to use those semesters, but we don’t do it at a higher level.”
Discussion of the legislation began Thursday during the first day of the committee meeting. But the bill’s original language would have unintentionally penalized certain students whose scholarships carry over to graduate school.
By delaying a vote on the bill until Friday, the committee managed to resolve that issue.
— From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers and The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.