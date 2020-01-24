LSU’s Orgeron agrees to $42 million contract
BATON ROUGE, La — LSU coach Ed Orgeron has agreed to a new contract extension worth more than $7 million annually and which runs through the 2026 season, the university announced on Friday.
The new six-year agreement comes on the heels of the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season that concluded earlier this month with a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national title game in New Orleans.
Contract language, which remains subject to approval by the board of supervisors, calls for a base salary of $6 million plus various performance-related bonuses.
“Coach O has set a new standard at LSU,” athletic director Scott Woodward said. “He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way. He has represented our institution and our state with great pride, on and off the field of play.”
Woodward added that the new contract “should make clear our commitment to Coach O and the direction of our football program.”
The 58-year-old Orgeron was the consensus 2019 national coach of the year.
He has led LSU to a 40-9 mark since initially taking over on an interim basis in 2016. Of his 40 wins at LSU, 12 have come against teams ranked in the top 10 at the time of the match-up, including seven in 2019, which stands at the most in college football history for a single season.
LeBron, Giannis lead NBA All-star starters
MIAMI — It’ll be an All-Star rematch: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will be the captains for the NBA All-Star Game, just as they were last season. They earned the captaincies by being the top overall votegetters from the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively.
The other starters for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago: Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.
James, as the leading overall vote-getter, will have the top pick when he and Antetokounmpo pick their teams; Antetokounmpo will pick first in the second round, when the reserves are chosen.
Number of concussions increased slightly in NFL
NEW YORK — The NFL said on Thursday that the number of concussions players suffered increased slightly this season over 2018.
The league said there were 224 reported concussions, 10 more than in 2018. But those totals are way down from the 281 in 2017.
“We want to see head contact reduced,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer.
The total includes concussions from practices and games in both the preseason and regular season. The league said that it did 485 concussion evaluations in preseason and regular-season games this season.
The league said about one-third of concussion evaluations “have some element of self-report.”
Mets announce Rojas as their new manager
NEW YORK — The Mets made it official, hiring Luis Rojas as their manager to replace Carlos Beltrán.
New York announced the move Thursday, a week after Beltrán departed without managing a game. Rojas, who had been the Mets’ quality control coach, was given a multiyear contract.
“I will work tirelessly to help this team win,” Rojas said in a statement. “I believe this team and coaching staff can do special things, and I look forward to working together with everyone to reach our goals.”
Rojas became New York’s fourth manager in the past 2 1/2 years — and third in four months. He is to be introduced Friday at a Citi Field news conference.
“He has a good finger on the pulse of this particular team. He was part of it last year,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday. “He knows these guys, and he knows how to communicate to them. Every returning player on the roster has a relationship with him, and that’s valuable to us at this time.”
Beltrán was let go last week as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.