City plans to expand splash pad
More room to soak and splash could be coming as early as next summer.
The Gillette City Council gave the thumbs up for planning to move forward with design and construction to expand the splash pad that opened this summer at Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The plan would also include putting more shelters in place around the outdoor water facility.
The city will match a $150,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to cover the design and construction. Those federal grants are used for national parks and forests, as well as for building outdoor parks and facilities for public use, said Ry Muzarelli, Director of Development Services.
When the original splash pad was built this past year, the infrastructure, including piping, was put in place for the expanded pad to go beside the original.
“That was all installed and done in the first project,” Muzarelli said.
The construction would include pouring concrete and designing features for the second splash pad. The grant and design also calls for building shelters around the splash pads.
Mayor Louise Carter-King said the feedback from the original splash pad has been mostly positive, other than complaints that it is too small, overcrowded and there is not enough shade.
Councilman Tim Carsrud agreed that the current splash pad is not large enough for public demand.
“I’ve been out there a few times and it’s packed,” Carsrud said.
The original splash pad, which opened May 28, is a 2,150-square-foot pad that measures 32 feet wide and 70 feet long. It has multiple features where water shoots up from the ground at different height levels, including an upright water feature people can turn and spin called the Hydrohelix and the Verso Splash, which is a bucket that drops water on people. Each water feature runs on a 10-minute timer.
“It’s going to be as big or bigger than the existing splash pad,” Muzarelli said.
The entire design and construction is expected to cost about $300,000, half of which would be covered by the already secured grant.
CCH paying $1.5M for billing mistakes
Campbell County Health has agreed to pay back $1.5 million after an audit from the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found the organization improperly billed for Medicaid services dating back to 2015.
The claims in questions revolved around the children’s summer program held by the CCH Behavioral Health Services clinic and were deemed in violation of the Wyoming Medicaid False Claims Act.
The audit found “concerns” with the summer program’s documentation and staffing oversight, accord to an Attorney General’s Office press release.
The program also billed and received payments from Wyoming Medicaid for services that are not covered by Medicaid.
The $1.5 million CCH agreed to pay is for the Medicaid claims made through the summer program from 2015 through 2019.
In addition to the settlement amount, CCH is entering a three-year corporate integrity agreement with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to ensure that future claims are in compliance with state requirements.
“It was a program that the community loved and it was one of those that we definitely didn’t want to see go away,” said hospital board Chairman Adrian Gerrits at a recent meeting. “Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately stopped offering the program. The community was not happy with that but we wanted to make sure that we identified the issues the state was talking to us about.”
Gerrits said that behavioral health services had used a different medical records system than the rest of the health care system, which currently uses Meditech. Behavioral health services have since switched to Meditech.
“We over-billed the state $1.5 million from 2015 to 2019,” Gerrits said. “They have asked that we pay that back and also have asked that we get an outside compliance vendor to help us be more compliant with our billing in behavioral health. I think it’s going to be a really good opportunity for our organization.”
Woman accused of stealing ND truck
A 28-year-old woman could face theft charges after allegedly taking a truck in North Dakota.
Williston, North Dakota, law enforcement informed the Wyoming Highway Patrol about a stolen 2017 silver Toyota Tundra with North Dakota plates belonging to Sterling Crane LLC of Thornton, Colorado, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
Deputies found it at the Weston Hills Recreation Area and when they approached the truck, they saw that Jessie Piscitello, of Queen Creek, Arizona, was lying down on the rear floor board. She told deputies her name was “Brittany Bray” and she was there because a man she met on Craig’s List gave her a ride from North Dakota in the Toyota to the recreation area. She said he had left a couple of hours prior to deputies arriving, Matheny said.
“We did not buy that,” he said, adding that deputies located Piscitello’s Social Security card and there were no footprints other than those of the deputies and Piscitello’s.
Deputies later searched the vehicle and found 3.9 grams of marijuana in the truck.
Runners finish off 5K in the foam
Runners were treated with a slightly unconventional finish to their 5K competition experience Thursday evening at Gillette College when they had the opportunity to cool off with a trip or two down a steep slope covered in upwards of 3 feet of foam.
It was the second year the college hosted the event, which was first held with rave reviews back in 2019 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Gillette College, according to Heidi Gross, executive director of the college’s foundation.
The race was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but Gross said she was thrilled to bring it back once again.
“It’s a really fun thing for the kids,” she said. “We’re just glad the community supports this event. We plan on having it every year to welcome back the students (to the college.)”
Gross expected about 100 people took part in the race this year.
GORDON talks Wyoming’s energy future amid threatening federal administration
Gov. Mark Gordon has some differing views from President Joe Biden on how the United States should handle its energy production strategy now and in the future.
While giving the keynote address to close out Wednesday’s session of the Energy Exposition at Cam-plex, Gordon talked about the future of fossil fuels in the face of a federal administration focused on renewable energy.
There are two types of regulatory structures, Gordon said. The current one, under Biden’s administration, is heavier handed with federal regulations. The other, “more Republican leaning” structure is driven be industry, innovation and “letting free enterprise take the lead.”
He said the wind turbines and renewable resources popping up in Wyoming come with their own impact and issues. With oil, gas and mineral extraction, it was always understood that there was an “impact from that kind of development,” which is why it was heavily taxed, with the money going back to schools, roads and civil services, he said.
“When we subsidize wind generation and we subsidize solar, none of that goes to the state. It only goes to the developer,” Gordon said.
From an environmental side, he said Wyoming is committed to a carbon negative future.
But in looking towards that future, he said “you can’t do that on renewables. You have to do that with an investment in carbon capture and sequestration and you have to do that by keeping coal going, using natural gas and associating that with carbon capture and sequestration.”
The location of his speech was fitting, given that the Wyoming Innovation Center broke ground in Campbell County earlier this summer. That facility is designed to both research and monetize Powder River Basin carbon, essentially billed as an alternative, cleaner way to continue producing and profiting from coal.
There are 17 oil rigs now running in Wyoming, which is a dip from 2019, when there were 34 rigs working. But it has also rebounded from not too long ago, when there were zero rigs pulling oil.
“This administration, that has made its keynote, ‘let’s get rid of fossil fuel,’ they’re doing everything they can — believe me, everything they can — to stomp out fossil fuels,” Gordon said.
Despite the existential threat facing the fossil fuel industry, Gordon expressed optimism that whatever the future holds for energy production in the United States, Wyoming will have a hand in it.
“If you’re going to do something in energy, you’re going to do it in Wyoming,” Gordon said.
Before Gordon took the stage, Paul Ullrich, vice president of government and regulatory affairs for Jonah Energy, talked about what the future of a cleaner, but not renewable, energy future could look like for Wyoming.
“As you all know, from a policy or regulatory or public perception viewpoint, the energy industry in Wyoming — coal, oil and gas — is always under continual threat,” Ullrich said.
In order to get serious about improving environmental impact, the whole industry needs to propel forward with the end goal of offering a cleaner, differentiated oil product and capturing the market with it in order to “shield us from the regulatory challenges that we’re going to face and we all realize, with the current administration, there will be many,” he said.
The state needs to “point ourselves in the direction of providing the nation’s cleanest energy,” Ullrich said . “And I’m not talking renewables. I’m talking about our traditional foundational elements of coal, oil and natural gas.”
Still, Wyoming needs to explore opportunities for nuclear, hydrogen and other resources to “stem the losses we’re seeing today, rebound then eventually grow and rebound and diversify our energy resources.”
“We know we’re going to have to get cleaner and under the governor’s leadership, we know we want to get cleaner,” Ullrich said. “We want to be the market of choice … for all of our natural resource products, in particular oil, gas and coal.”
