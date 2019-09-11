Brewers star Christian Yelich breaks kneecap
MIAMI — NL MVP Christian Yelich travels back to Milwaukee for further tests, a day after breaking his right kneecap when he fouled a ball off himself.
The Brewers said the star outfielder is done for the regular season. They didn’t say whether Yelich might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far.
Milwaukee has won five in a row going into its game at Miami and is chasing the Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.
Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases this season. The outfielder was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS.
Trent Grisham will get additional playing time in Yelich’s absence. The rookie got five hits Monday and delivered a key double Tuesday night in a 4-3 win over the Marlins.
NCAA urges Calif. gov. not to sign ‘fair pay’ bill
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA’s Board of Governors is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom not to sign a California bill that would allow college athletes to receive money for their names, likenesses or images.
The bill, known as the Fair Pay to Play Act, passed the state Assembly 66-0 on Monday. The state Senate approved the measure 31-5 earlier this year but a revote is expected later this week because of changes made to the original bill.
In a six-paragraph letter to Newsom, the board said the bill would give California schools an unfair recruiting advantage. As a result, the letter says, the NCAA would declare those schools ineligible for its events.
The NCAA said the legislation would impact more than 24,000 college athletes in the nation’s most populous state.
Donald Remy, the NCAA’s chief operating officer and chief legal officer, told The Associated Press he believes the proposal also would violate the federal Commerce Clause.
Jets WR Quincy Enunwa out for season with neck injury
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will be sidelined the rest of the season with a neck injury, his second in just over two years.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Enunwa is still undergoing tests and wouldn’t speculate if the injury could threaten Enunwa’s career.
The 27-year-old Enunwa missed the entire 2017 season after injuring his neck in training camp. He had bulging disks in his neck that required surgery. Enunwa returned last season and had 38 catches for 449 yards and a touchdown.
He had just one catch in the season opener for minus-4 yards.
New York traded a 2021 sixth-round draft pick to New England for Demaryius Thomas on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Thomas could see a major role in the offense, and Gase expects him to play Monday night against Cleveland, pending a physical.
Australia tops Czechs 82-70, heads to World Cup semifinals
SHANGHAI (AP) — Patty Mills scored 24 points and Australia moved into the World Cup semifinals with an 82-70 victory over the Czech Republic on Wednesday night.
Chris Goulding scored 14 and Andrew Bogut added 10 for Australia, which will meet Spain in Friday’s semifinals.
France and Argentina will play in the other semifinal on Friday. France ousted the two-time defending World Cup champion U.S. 89-79 in another quarterfinal earlier Wednesday.
The first half was back and forth, with Australia leading 33-30 at the break. But a 30-18 third quarter was the difference for the Aussies, who led by as many as 17 in the second half.
Patrik Auda scored 21 points for the Czech Republic. Tomas Satoransky was one rebound shy of the first triple-double in World Cup history — he finished with 13 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.
Australia, which beat the U.S. in an exhibition last month while tuning up for the World Cup, improved to 6-0 so far in China this summer.
