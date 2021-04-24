SOCCER
Bolt girls improve to 9-0 with weekend sweep
The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team improved to 9-0 on the season with a 2-0 win over Cheyenne Central Friday and a 1-0 win over Cheyenne East Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls soccer rankings and have given up just one goal this season.
On Friday, Thunder Basin matched up with No. 3-ranked Cheyenne Central. Cena Carlson gave the Bolts the lead in the 25th minute with a goal assisted by Macy Schomer. Brady Deimling added an insurance goal in the 34th minute assisted by Brooke Dunham.
Against Cheyenne East, the Bolts’ lone score came from an unassisted goal from Peyton Roswadovski.
GOLF
Bolt girls win first spring golf tournament
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school golf teams were finally able to start the spring season at the Douglas Invite Friday afternoon.
The Bolt girls won the tournament with a team total of 256 strokes. Maria Farnum won with a score of 79, followed by teammate Karissa Tranas who finished second with a score of 82.
Darby Barstad finished in 10th place with a score of 95 while Arilyn Johnson shot a 96 and Hailey Westbrook shot a 113.
The Campbell County boys finished second as a team with a score of 326 and were just two shots behind the first place score of 324 by Cheyenne East. Shay Leupold and Brant Morrison tied each other for fourth place with a score of 79 and Peyton Wasson also finished in the top-10 at ninth place with a score of 82.
Dawson Reed shot an 88 and Zane Morrison shot a 119.
The Thunder Basin boys finished right behind the Camels at third place with a team score of 331. Colter Praus finished in second place with a score of 76.
Kalub Balzer shot an 83, Brenden Costello shot an 85, Carter Parker shot an 87 and Ethan Shelledy shot an 88.
While the Camels couldn’t score as a girls team with only one golfer, Myah Hammerquist carried over her consistency from the fall season by shooting a 103.
TRACK
TBHS hosts second Basin Nation meet
The Thunder Basin High School track team hosted five other schools for the second Basin Nation track meet of the season Saturday at TBHS.
Both the Bolt boys and girls teams finished second while the Campbell County girls finished fourth and the Camel boys finished fifth.
For the Camels, Sydalee Brown won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.68 seconds. Aja Roberts won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 1.59 seconds.
Lauryn Love swept the throwing events. Love won the shot put with a distance of 43 feet, 9 inches and the discus throw with a distance of 136 feet.
Brandon Werkele won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.61. Gabe Gibson won the high jump with a height of 6-4 and Ian Carter won the long jump with a distance of 20-2.5.
For Thunder Basin, Kayden LaFromboise won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.51. Steven Mansheim swept the hurdle events with times of 16.84 in the 110-meter hurdles and 44.31 in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Bolt boys won the 4x400-meter relay race. The team of LaFromboise, Mansheim, Isaiah Haliburton and Reece Ganje won with a time of 3:28.90.
On the girls side, Rylee Brandon won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.11 and Gabby Drube won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.25. The Bolt girls also won one relay race in the 4x400-meter event, where the team of Gabby Mendoza, Kailynne Fitzpatrick, Jayden Friedly and Drube won with a time of 4:15.96.
