Tyler Kaminski leaving Wild for new team
Tyler Kaminski is leaving the Gillette Wild to play for the Northeast Generals in Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Generals announced Tuesday.
Northeast (30-5) plays in the Coastal Division of the North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL), the same league as Gillette. It already has clinched a playoff spot as the No. 1 team in the division.
Kaminski, a Rockford, Michigan, native, was the second leading scorer on the team with 19 goals and 30 assists for the Wild this season. He also led the team in penalty minutes with 107.
Kaminski has a younger brother, Jacob Kaminski, who started playing for the Wild with Tyler last season. Jacob Kaminski is a senior in high school and will continue playing for the Wild.
They both played in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Missoula Junior Bruins.
Bolts’ Tanner Richards commits to Chadron
Tanner Richards, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to play football at Chadron State College next year.
Richards was selected to the 4A all-state football list as a wide receiver and a cornerback after the Bolts made a run to the state championship game in November.
Richards will be joining senior teammates Mason Hamilton and Blaine Allen at Chadron. The three of them, along with UW commit Caleb Driskill, will be having a signing party for family and friends at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the TBHS commons area.
Streaking Boise St. beats Wyoming 67-62
LARAMIE — Alex Hobbs scored a career-high 24 points off the bench to help Boise State rally late for a 67-62 win over Wyoming on Tuesday night.
Boise State (16-8, 8-4 Mountain West Conference) trailed 53-51 after Jake Hendricks made 1 of 2 from the foul line. Hobbs then made back-to-back 3-pointers around a Hunter Maldonado jump shot and the Broncos never trailed again.
Hobbs finished 10-of-15 shooting, Justinian Jessup scored 16, Max Rice 12 and RJ Williams collected 13 rebounds. The Broncos have won five straight and remain tied for second place in MWC play with Colorado State (17-8, 8-4).
Maldonado led the Cowboys (6-18, 1-11) with 17 points, Kenny Foster scored 12 and Jake Hendricks 11.
Red Sox trade Betts, Price to LA Dodgers
BOSTON — The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, packaging the star outfielder with left-hander David Price in a salary dump that is expected to save Boston tens of millions of dollars, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the trade had not been announced.
The Dodgers are sending outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox. The deal also involves the Minnesota Twins, who are getting right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston.
Los Angeles will also get cash from Boston to offset some of the $123 million owed to Betts and Price, but the exact amount was not yet known.
Jeter’s non-voter keeps HOF ballot unanimous
NEW YORK — The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 314 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain.
Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected along with Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker. They will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26.
Mariano Rivera, Jeter’s Yankees teammate for five World Series titles, became the first unanimous pick last year when he was on all 425 ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.