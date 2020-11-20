As mask mandates have been implemented in more Wyoming counties this past week, Campbell County remains without one while continuing to have some of the highest daily COVID-19 case counts in the state.
Campbell County has had 2,213 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, along with another 206 probables. Its active case count stood at 1,259, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
FridayThe county's rolling 14-day positivity percentage was more than 36% morning, according to the state department of health. That's more than twice the statewide positivity percentage of 15.2%.
Statewide, there have been 22,489 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 176 deaths, with the 21 new deaths recorded Thursday standing as a new daily-high.
The novel coronavirus may be circulating unseen around the community, but its impact has made itself clear at Campbell County Memorial Hospital throughout this expanded COVID-19 surge.
“My impression from reading what medical and scientific literature I have is that it’s pretty clear that masks do help control the spread of this virus, and viruses in general,” said Dr. Nicholas Stamato, chief of staff at Campbell County Health.
“What’s not clear is that they’re perfect. They’re not perfect, but they do help. They will lower the numbers of people at any one time being infected. From the point of view of someone in health care, that’s really important.”
A reduction in hospitalizations, even a slight one, would come as a relief for Campbell County’s health care workforce as well as those throughout the state, Stamato said.
The 209 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming as of Friday morning is one shy of the state's high mark of 210 set earlier this week. That trend is reflected locally in Campbell County, where the hospital held as many as 16 COVID-19 patients at one time last week and has been operating near capacity for weeks.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is a concern in itself, but the hospital also has been seeing more patients for things like heart attacks, car accidents and other injuries or illnesses that require bed space and staff time that is becoming increasingly stretched thin, Stamato said.
“If we can do anything at all to limit the spread of COVID, I think it’s worth it,” he said. “I understand people feel that they are being imposed upon by the government if a mandate were there. All I can say is I think it’s clear it helps other people. It helps keep people healthy."
When the surge began reflecting in the number of hospitalizations and positive COVID-19 tests in the hospital around mid-September, Stamato expected a long wave may follow.
What he did not expect was the toll it has taken on staffing, and not just in Campbell County, but statewide.
“What I think what’s worse than I was expecting is the regional larger hospitals that we send our sicker patients to have been turning those patients down much more,” he said.
Gov. Mark Gordon recently announced $10 million in CARES Act money to help pay for supplemental medical personnel to help with the shortages in health care workers.
This Wednesday, there were 98 CCH employees either out sick or in quarantine, said CCH CEO Colleen Heeter. That number fluctuates daily, but has remained steadily high recently.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital is one of two in the state, along with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, to receive a 15-member Health and Medical Task Force Team to support the hospital for 14 days, Gordon said in a press release Thursday.
Campbell County and Laramie were deemed to have the greatest immediate need.
Also, Heeter said the Wyoming Hospital Association has helped find traveling medical personnel, who are in high demand lately, to help the hospital.
A countywide mask mandate would be welcomed by hospital administration. Given the high rates of infection in the county, it is unclear how much it would help. Still, with the hospital struggling with fluctuating staff being out daily, any relief would help, they said.
“Even if there’s a mandate, there’s always going to be a percentage that don’t follow that mandate, but I think that if people can take the time for the next month of couple weeks and just try it, it would really decrease the stress on the health care system and on the vulnerable population who is out and about as well,” Heeter said.
At Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, residents are tested once a week and staff are tested twice weekly, Heeter said. The high positivity rate in the community — which has been consistently over 30% this week — has put a clamp on the long-term care facility, limiting what residents can safely do and preventing families from visiting.
“To me, this is a statement of respect for other people’s lives, for valuing other people’s lives and for loving your neighbors,” Stamato said about wearing a mask. “And I don’t think politics has to get into that at all.”
