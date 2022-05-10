SOCCER
Bolts girls beat Broncs 3-0 in season-finale
The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team ended the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record after a 3-0 win over Sheridan on Friday at TBHS.
Thunder Basin and Sheridan started the game with strong defensive play but Brooke Dunham was able to break the game open with a header goal assisted by Attie Westbrook in the 27th minute.
Westbrook found the back of the net less than 5 minutes into the second half to push the lead to 2-0. Kylie Hayes scored the game’s final goal off an assist by Alex Michael with 10 minutes left in the game.
The Bolts finished with a 12-0 conference record and locked up the No. 1 seed for regionals. As the No. 1 seed, Thunder Basin will receive a first-round bye and automatically qualify for state.
Through its 13 regular season games, Thunder Basin outscored its opponents 63-2. The Bolts allowed just one goal in the entire month of April.
Bolts boys end regular season with 2-1 OT loss
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team lost its final game of the season 2-1 to Sheridan in overtime on Friday at TBHS.
The Bolts and Broncs ended the first half still tied at 0-0. Frank Sinclair of Sheridan broke the game open with a goal in the 66th minute. Six minutes later, Caleb Howell tied the game with a clutch goal off a free-kick assist from Gabe Gillaspy with 8:27 left in regulation.
With 3:24 left in the second overtime, the Broncs were able to punch the game-winning goal in to close the game out with the 2-1 lead.
SOFTBALL
Bolts improve to 20-3, beat South and Laramie
The Thunder Basin High School softball team improved to 20-3 on the season after going 3-1 on the road this weekend.
The Bolts beat Cheyenne South 29-1 and Cheyenne Central 6-3 on Thursday and beat Laramie 9-1 on Friday. Thunder Basin lost to Laramie 7-5 in game two of Friday’s doubleheader.
Against South, Emma Kimberling had a team-high seven RBIs and two home runs.
Against Central, Lauren O’Loughlin hit a clutch three-run homer and finished with three RBIs. Jaci Piercy earned the win on the mound by allowing three unearned runs.
In game one against Laramie, Thunder Basin plated seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a commanding lead late. O’Loughlin started the seven-run rally with a big two-run homer. Ella Partlow earned the win after throwing a complete game and allowed one unearned run while striking out 16.
In game two, Laramie scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close out the game.
Camels improve to 10-1 in conference play
The Campbell County High School softball team improved to 10-1 in conference play after going 3-1 on the road this weekend.
The Camels beat Laramie 10-3 on Thursday and Cheyenne South 17-0 on Friday in conference games. Campbell County beat Cheyenne East 16-5 on Friday and lost 9-8 to Laramie on Thursday in non-conference games to move to 16-7 on the season.
In game one against Laramie, Natalie Clonch led the way at the plate with three RBIs. Avery Gray earned the win on the mound with three runs allowed and 15 strikeouts.
In game two, Laramie scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the inning to close out the game.
Campbell County responded with a blowout win over South on Friday. The Camels collected 17 runs on 11 hits while holding the Bison to just two hits.
Against East, Campbell County scored seven runs in the top of the first inning before plating nine more in the fifth inning to close out the game.
