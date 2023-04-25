BOYS SOCCER
Camels get first win of the season in 1-0 win over Cheyenne South
Campbell County High School earned its first win of the soccer season with a 1-0 win over Cheyenne South High School at home.
The Camels kept sophomore goalkeeper Patrick Lynch without much to do as the team’s defense prevented the Bison from attempting many shots at the goal.
The lone goal came in the first half when the Camels got a header goal by Jose Aguayo from a corner kick.
Bolts boys win 3-1 over unbeaten Cheyenne Central
Thunder Basin High School handed Cheyenne Central High School its first loss of the season in a 3-1 home win on Friday.
The Bolts have drastically changed over the course of the season. After a rough start while players were on spring break or injured, the Bolts are on a five-game winning streak and haven’t had a game where the team has given up more than two goals.
Friday’s game against Cheyenne Central was a test for the resurgent Bolts. Thunder Basin controlled the ball throughout the game, preventing Cheyenne Central from being able to attempt many shots through the entire game.
Camels have second straight shutout with 2-0 win over Laramie
Campbell County High School beat Laramie for its second-straight win in a 2-0 shutout.
The Camels scored the first goal in a breakaway situation in the 22nd minute of the game from Jaylen Reyna. The second came late in the first half from a deep kick by Jose Aguayo — who assisted Reyna in the first goal — to the top left of the goal. Aguayo had two goals on the weekend.
Sophomore Patrick Lynch captained the defense that earned its second-straight shutout win on the weekend.
Campbell County’s next game will be on the road against Cheyenne East on Friday, followed by a Saturday matchup against Cheyenne Central.
Bolts dominate at home, win 5-0 over Cheyenne East
Thunder Basin won its sixth-straight game with a 5-0 win over Cheyenne East at home.
Senior Riley Ringer and freshman Hunter Fitzgerald each scored two goals in the game. Both Ringer and Fitzgerald scored goals in Friday’s win as well.
Thunder Basin has had four shutouts in the six-game win streak. The Bolts’ defense has been dominant and stopped opposing offenses from getting chances at goalkeeper Colton Vetter.
The Bolts still are one win behind Cheyenne Central in the 4A East rankings but have the advantage with a win at Gillette on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Camels pause game with Cheyenne South 2-2 on the road on Friday
Campbell County High School had to stop its game against Cheyenne South High School at 2-2 on the road after snow caused Cheyenne South to postpone the second half.
Campbell County managed two goals in the first half and were under four minutes away from closing the half when Cheyenne South had two quick goals within two minutes.
Coach Stephanie Stuber said the team is looking to schedule a time to finish the second half of the game against Cheyenne South.
Bolts girls get seventh shutout of season with 3-0 win at Cheyenne Central
Thunder Basin High School continued its perfect season with a 3-0 road win at Cheyenne Central High School.
The Bolts are 9-0 with a 7-0 record in conference play. The win was the team’s seventh shutout of the year.
Thunder Basin battled through snow and cold weather in its trip to Cheyenne. The first goal of the night came in the 11th minute of the first half when the Bolts had the ball set on the offensive end.
The second goal came with 11 minutes left in the first half when the Bolts got ahead of Central’s defense and made the goalie bite for a goal. In the final minute of the half the Bolts got their third goal of the game before the snow came down too much to continue the game.
Camels lose 4-0 to Laramie on the road on Saturday
Campbell County lost 4-0 against Laramie High School on Saturday on the road.
The Camels struggled as Laramie’s defense prevented shots at the goal throughout the game. Laramie controlled the ball through the majority of the game.
The game was the second loss after back-to-back wins over Cheyenne East and Sheridan.
Campbell County will return to Gillette to face Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Bolts beat Cheyenne East 1-0 on the road
Thunder Basin High School earned its 10th win of the season with a 1-0 win over Cheyenne East High School on the road on Saturday.
The Bolts battled hard against a Thunderbirds team that gave Thunder Basin trouble in the matchup in Gillette in March.
The lone goal came from in the first half from a penalty kick in the 17th minute of the game. After that the two teams battled back and forth but the Bolts strong defense held and conserved the shutout, the eighth of the year for the team.
SOFTBALL
Campbell County bounces back with two dominant wins over Wheatland
The first game was an 11-1 win with Avery Gray starting in the circle. She finished with one run allowed on four hits through six innings. Gray had 14 strikeouts in the game.
Offensively, the Camels scored in every inning with the most runs, three, coming in the second inning of the game. Taylor Curtin led from the batter’s box with four RBI including one in both the first two innings.
Along with Curtin, Samantha Torres and Addie Rambo brought runners home in the second inning. Curtin, Torres and Gray each had multiple hits with Curtin having the most with three.
As a team the Camels had 13 hits on the night with 10 RBI. The team liked almost every pitch they saw as the Camels finished with only two walks and didn’t get struck out.
The second game of the day finished in three innings after the Camels scored 10 runs in the second inning alone.
Senior Jadeyn Snyder started in the circle and pitched three innings giving up four hits and two walks while collecting two strikeouts.
The Camels got on the board first as Curtin grounded out to second while Lanae Kimbley reached home. Campbell County scored three more runs in the inning from two back-to-back doubles.
Wheatland scored its first run in the top of the second from an RBI single, but a strikeout on the next at bat ended the inning.
In the 10-run second inning, the Camels brought runs in through walks, errors, base hits and even a home run from Gray. The Camels held a 14-1 lead after the inning.
The final frame was the only one where Wheatland outscored Campbell County on the day. The Bulldogs put up two runs while the Camels managed one, but it wasn’t enough to come back as the Camels won 15-3.
The two wins put Campbell County at 8-5 with the next game coming on May 5 against Laramie.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bolts boys track wins three of four relays at Dan Hansen Invitational
Thunder Basin High School had a dominant day in the track relays on Saturday at the Dan Hansen Invitational.
The Bolts boys won three relays: the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays while the girls won the 4x100-meter relay at both the varsity and junior varsity levels.
Other top performers for the Bolts boys included Bridger Norton who took first in the 200-meter dash and Kayden LaFramboise who took first in the 400-meter dash.
The Bolts had a few runners up including Nolan Hottell in the high jump and triple jump, Kyle Papenfuss in the long jump and Landon Scalise in the 100-meter dash.
On the girls side, Grace Miller and Chloe Crabtree took first and second in the 200-meter dash, respectively.
Emelyn Schlekeway finished second in the 400-meter dash and Miller placed second in the long jump.
The junior varsity team also dominated, taking first in four events.
The Bolts will host the Basin Nation invite on Thursday.
Campbell County boys track takes first, girls second in the Douglas Invite
Campbell County High School took over the Douglas Invite, taking first among boys teams and second among girls teams.
The boys scored 158 points across 18 events while the girls scored 92.5 across 18 events as well.
Overall, the Camels had six first-place finishes across the 36 total events.
On the girls side, Kendra Jensen and Madison Melinkovich placed first and second, respectively, in the 1600-meter run. The relay team took first in the 4x400-meter race and second in the 4x100-meter race. Reese Dorr had a first-place finish in the pole vault.
For the boys, Shane Duvall took first and Michael Magnuson finished second in the 300-meter hurdles. As a team, the boys won the 4x400-meter relay race and placed second in the 1600 sprint medley. Cooper Stevens once again won the shot put event.
Several Camels took second in events, such as Duvall in the long jump, Creed Olson in the pole vault and Braydn Ballard in the discus throw. Three Camel boys came third, fourth and fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Campbell County will stay in Gillette but travel to Thunder Basin for next week’s Basin Nation outdoor track event.
BASEBALL
Roughriders beat Billings twice in Saturday doubleheader
The Gillette Roughriders defeated Billings Royals 9-6 in game 1 and 4-3 in the second game.
The offenses had a slow start in the first game with Gillette taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning followed by four-straight scoreless innings from both teams. The Royals got on the board in the top of the sixth and the Roughriders exploded with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Gillette scored from its short game, scoring four runs from RBI singles.
Billings made it a game in the final frame, scoring five runs to bring the Gillette lead down to three, but the home team escaped with a strikeout while two runners remained on base for Billings.
Grayson Sargent pitched 5.2 innings and allowed only one hit and two balls while throwing 10 strikeouts.
Once again, the offense had a slow game with each team only having one run through five innings of the game. Gillette scored the first in the bottom of the second inning and Billings responded with a run in the top of the third.
Billings took a 2-1 lead after the sixth inning and extended the lead to 3-1 at the top of the seventh. It was the first time that Gillette had to play the bottom of the final inning of a game this season.
The Roughriders stepped up at the right time. They put runners on base with a single and a walk, then a sacrifice bunt that brought Brady Richards to third. PJ Hatzenbuhler’s single the next at bat gave the Roughriders their first run since the second inning.
Two at bats after Cory Schilling loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch, and an error on a fly ball with two outs brought Bevan Evanson and Hatzenbuhler for the tying and walk-off runs.
Mason Drube and Karver Partlow split time on the mound and allowed six hits through seven innings while throwing 11 strikeouts — eight from Drube in his three innings.
Roughriders drop first game of the season 11-5 to Billings Royals
The Gillette Roughriders took their first loss of the season in an 11-5 seven-inning game against the Billings Royals.
Gillette trailed for the entire game, something the team hasn’t dealt with this season. The Royals scored the first two runs of the game in the first inning from an RBI single and an error.
On the day, the Roughriders had three errors, two of which led to runs from Billings.
Gillette added a run in the bottom of the first but Billings answered with three more runs in the second inning.
Jarrett Black stepped up to the mound in relief of Riley Schilling in the fourth inning and pitched two shutout innings that halted the Royals’ offense. The Roughriders couldn’t take advantage of the scoreless innings from Billings and also couldn’t bring a run home.
Black stayed on the mound at the start of the fifth inning and gave up four runs before reaching the second out. Another run on a passed ball and Billings took a 10-3 lead.
Pitching wasn’t perfect on Sunday and coach Nate Perleberg said he wants to see his pitchers get behind the count too often.
“So many guys today were so handcuffed to have to throw their fastball,” Perleberg said. “(Billings is) a good hitting team so you compound that with some walks and some hit by pitches and some errors and you have a lot of traffic out there to deal with.”
Gillette put up two more runs in the fifth to cut the Billings lead to five, but continued to have an off day in the batter’s box. Billings’ final run came in the top of the seventh and the Royals retired the side to close the game 11-5.
The team was still in high spirits after the game as the Roughriders haven’t taken a series against Billings since 2019, and with the two wins on Saturday the Roughriders were able to win the series.
“I’m happy with how we ran (the bases) for the most part this week and did a lot of great things,” Perleberg said. “Anytime you can get a series win over them is a good weekend for us.”
The Roughriders are 9-1 after the first two weeks of the season and are having a lot of success on offense. Gillette will be tested with a long road stretch coming up next week.
FOOTBALL
Mustangs blow out Fargo Invaders at home 52-9
The Gillette Mustangs nearly earned a shutout with a 52-9 win over the Fargo Invaders in Gillette on Saturday.
The Mustangs were a few minutes away from having the league’s second exhibition-game shutout before the Invaders scored a touchdown and converted on a three-point try.
On offense, Gillette continued to move the ball methodically down the field and drained clock. The Mustangs on a few drives sputtered with turnover on downs — and on one drive couldn’t score from the one-yard line — but for the most part the offense found success. Quarterback Mike Pina stayed upright most of the game and made an impact on the ground.
The Mustangs scored their first two touchdowns from deep passes to wide receivers Karonce Higgins and Ledarian McAllister to start the game up 13-0.
The defense had multiple interceptions to start the game including from Nolan Bernat and Sean Harper Jr., who finished with two interceptions in the game and had a third that was called back for defensive pass interference.
It was also a big night for linebacker Toney Peters who had his best defensive performance of the season. The Invaders looked to run the ball throughout the game, giving Peters a lot of action up front.
There were some things the Mustangs want to clean up. The defense had a few turnovers that didn’t lead to points, which is an area that Peters pointed out as something that needs to improve next week.
The offense was led on the ground by running back Monalo Caldwell and Pina. Both had two touchdowns on the ground. This was the first game that Rashad Ridley returned to the gridiron.
The Mustangs will be in Sioux City to face the Bandits next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.