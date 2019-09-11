Early snow expected in
some Wyoming mountains
RIVERTON — Some Wyoming mountains are expected to receive the first accumulating snow of the approaching winter season.
The National Weather Service says rain is expected to turn to snow late Tuesday night at elevations above 8,000 feet . The snow is expected to continue through Wednesday night. Mountain ranges that are expected to see snow include the Absaroka, Teton, Bighorn, Wind River and Wyoming. Snow is also expected in parts of Yellowstone National Park.
820,000 visited Yellowstone in August
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park recorded just over 820,000 recreational visits during the month of August and has exceeded 3.1 million visitors for the year so far.
The August numbers are a slight increase from August 2018, while the total visitor numbers for the year is down by about 21,500 from the same period last year.
Visitation to the nation’s first national park typically begins to decrease in September with the end of the busy summer tourist season and the onset of winter.
Two Naughton units may close by 2025
AFTON — Lincoln County Commissioner Kent Connelly says Rocky Mountain Power may shut down Naughton Units 1 and 2 by the year 2025 and convert Unit Three to full-time natural gas.
He says the plan originally was 2022 and the power company has a top-five outcomes that are laid out in a ten year planning process. However, the issue is nothing is decided.
“It’s really got us in a big yo-yo having no idea what they’re going to do in the next two, three years,” Connelly said. “That is very concerning to us. We will be making every effort to try to sort through what this looks like.”
The plan also includes shutting down Jim Bridger Unit 1 in 2025 as well. Connelly says there will be another meeting with Rocky Mountain Power Oct. 3.
Rocky Mountain Power set up a meeting Sept. 5 to discuss options and will present a final plan Oct. 18 to the Public Service Commission.
He says right now Naughton Unit 3 only runs part-time run on natural gas. The plan is it will run at 265 megawatts when it is fully converted, which is one-third what it produced on coal.
“It’s better than no running at all,” Connelly said. “I guess that’s the best way to put it right now.”
State records largest job growth in 4 years
DOUGLAS — The state of Wyoming had the largest increase in job growth in four years, according to the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, and Converse County topped all other counties by adding 785 jobs, at 13.9% increase.
Weston County had the next largest increase in jobs with a 4.3% increase.
The report compares the changes in the number of jobs between 4Q 2017 and 4Q 2018 and is based on employers’ quarterly unemployment insurance tax filings.
Construction jobs added approximately 500 jobs with mining, including oil and gas, added approximately 200 jobs.
Smaller job gains for the county were seen in accommodation and food services, retail trade, professional and technical services and administrative and waste services.
Although the county added jobs in the report that compared 2017 and 2018, the most recent Wyoming unemployment insurance claims reported that the number of Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims increased in July 2019 by 20%.
Most industries saw an over-the-year decline in initial claims, with the biggest declines in educational and health services, government and leisure and hospitality, according to Patrick Manning, Principal Economist at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
There was an overall increase which was driven by a 507.6% increase in claims in the mining industry, which was due in large part to mine closures and job losses in Campbell County in July.
Climber rescued in Grand Teton park
MOOSE — National Park Service rangers rescued a 28-year-old Pennsylvania woman who slipped on snow while climbing down the Middle Teton mountain in Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming last weekend.
Rescuers were call about 7:45 p.m. Saturday by Deidre DeSantis, of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, who reported she was stranded on a ledge after falling about 30 feet.
She had been climbing the Middle Teton with a friend but the two became separated.
DeSantis was located early Sunday when rescuers in a helicopter spotted the light from her headlamp. A rescuer was lowered to join her about 8:15 a.m. Sunday but poor weather conditions prevented her from being taken out by helicopter until about 3 p.m.
DeSantis was exhausted and cold but suffered only minor injuries.
Business owner accused of stealing
JACKSON — In what’s being described as the most audacious theft case in decades, a Jackson businessman is accused of stealing upward of $100,000 worth of high-dollar items from his customers.
“The variety, I have never seen anything like it,” Teton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bret Bommer said. The longtime detective said it was the “boldest” theft he’s seen in his decades-long career here.
Michael Dennis Lynch, a contractor and the owner of Teton Precision Scapes, pleaded not guilty to the 12 counts including aggravated burglary, four counts of felony theft, burglary, two counts of forgery, two counts of domestic battery, unauthorized use of personal identifying information and aggravated assault and battery.
Deputies have identified eight victims, Bommer said, and they’ve recovered hundreds of stolen items worth about $100,000.
Lynch, 36, became a burglary suspect after his former landlord returned home from an extended trip and noticed several items missing from his Jackson house.
In June, Lynch was caught selling his landlord’s stolen coins in Idaho Falls, records state.
Deputies believe he stole silver and gold coins, pills, computer hard drives, computer software, jewelry, artwork, musical instruments, rugs, radios, a rifle and two pistols.
He’s also the suspect in 2018 burglaries in which clothing, cameras, coats and Pendleton blankets were taken, deputies stated.
Threat reporting
service sees increase
JACKSON — A program that gives students, parents and teachers a safe place to report threats in schools saw growth in the 2018-19 school year.
Safe2Tell offers an anonymous way to report a range of threatening behaviors and situations. The 24-hour confidential service has a toll-free number (800-996-7233), an app downloadable from the Apple Store or Google Play, and a web portal through which reports can be made.
Since Safe2Tell started in October 2016 it has received nearly 2,900 tips from across Wyoming, according to its website. The 1,448 tips reported during the 2018-19 school year reflects the steady growth it has seen since opening.
“The increase each year in the number of tips submitted by students shows the level of comfort and trust they have in the Safe2Tell Wyoming program,” Program Manager Bill Morse said in the press release.
Safe2Tell acts as an intermediary between the reporting party and whatever agency — law enforcement or school district — will take action in a situation. An investigation determines whether a threat is credible and what action should be taken.
The organization did not provide county-specific data for Wyoming.
The top five types of tips reported in Wyoming last school year were suicide threats, drugs, bullying, self-harm and vaping. Safe2Tell said vaping, which was not one of the original tip categories, has quickly become one of the most reported tips.
