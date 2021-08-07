Roughriders hosts regional tournament
The Post 42 American Legion baseball team is hosting the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament this weekend at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The double-elimination tournament started Wednesday and the championship game will be played at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The winner of the tournament will go on to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
Gillette started the tournament with a big 2-1 win Wednesday over the Alaska state champions of Eagle River, Alaska. Post 42’s Kaden Race threw a three-hit complete game and allowed one unearned run while striking out 11 batters to earn the win on the mound.
Zane Eliason drove in both of the Roughriders runs with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning against the Wolves.
On day two, Gillette lost to the defending World Series champions of Idaho Falls 1-0 on Thursday night. Gillette was no-hit by three different Idaho pitchers.
Senior Matt Newlin took the loss on the mound despite throwing a complete game and allowing just one run on three hits while striking out nine.
Gillette moved on to the loser’s bracket to face the Oregon state champions of Eugene on Friday evening. Results were not available before print deadline.
Former Astros pitcher J.R. Richard dies at 71
HOUSTON — J.R. Richard, a huge, flame-throwing right-hander who spent 10 years with the Houston Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke, has died. He was 71.
The team announced his death on Thursday but did not provide any further details.
The 6-foot-8 Richard intimidated hitters with an effectively wild delivery, a fastball that often touched 100 mph and an almost unhittable breaking ball. He was selected by the Astros with the second overall pick in the 1969 draft and struck out 15 batters in a complete-game win over the Giants in his major league debut on Sept. 5, 1971.
He pitched for Houston from 1971-80, going 107-71 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 complete games. Richard won a career-best 20 games in 1976, the first of four straight seasons with at least 18 wins.
In 1978 he became the first Astro to strike out 300 batters in a season when he led the majors with 303. The next year, he led the National League with a 2.71 ERA and fanned 313 to again lead the majors.
Richard was having a great season in 1980, posting a 10-4 record with a 1.96 ERA in the first half of the season and starting for the NL in the All-Star Game on July 30. Less than a month later, Richard suffered a major stroke that ended his career.
Richard, who was just 30 at the time, attempted a comeback, but was never able to make it back to the majors and was released by the Astros in 1984.
Richard left his mark on the Astros’ record books and is tied for second in career ERA (3.15), third in strikeouts (1,493), fourth in complete games (76) and fifth in wins (107) and shutouts (19). He was inducted into the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame in 2019.
SEC, Sankey agree to contract extension
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference extended the contract of Commissioner Greg Sankey, whose league is set to grab even more prominence and wealth with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
The league announced the extension through 2026 on Thursday, five days after the two traditional football powers accepted invitations to join the SEC starting in 2025, if not earlier.
The league’s presidents and chancellors approved the extension for the 57-year-old Sankey, who became the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015. His previous deal was through 2023. The league didn’t disclose financial terms.
The SEC managed to hold a 10-game conference-only season in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sankey also completed a 10-year agreement giving ABC and ESPN exclusive broadcast rights to top SEC football and basketball events starting in the 2024-25 academic year. It’s a deal set to become even richer when Oklahoma and Texas become the 15th and 16th members.
“We are in the midst of a time of change for college athletics, and I look forward to working with the SEC’s campus leaders to identify a path forward that will sustain the incredible success of our Conference and provide opportunities for young people to grow academically and challenge themselves athletically,” Sankey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.