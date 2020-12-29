Three elected to skating Hall of Fame
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir has been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.
Also elected to the Class of 2021 are Sandy Schwomeyer Lamb and Gale Tanger.
Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, their inductions will be postponed until the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville.
Weir, currently NBC’s lead analyst along with 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, is a two-time Olympian who wound up sixth in the 2010 games. He won a 2008 world championships bronze medal. His national titles came in 2004-06.
Lamb was the first female president of the Professional Skaters Association. Lamb developed the Special Olympics Skating Program in 1985 and served as its longtime skating director. Before dedicating her career to coaching those with intellectual disabilities, she coached U.S. ice dancers Judi Genovesi and Kent Weigle during the first Olympic ice dance competition, held at the 1976 Innsbruck Games. Lamb, whose coaching career spanned 40 years, died in June at age 73.
Tanger has served as a figure skating judge and official for over 50 years. The recipient of the International Skating Union’s prestigious Gold Medal of Honor for outstanding contribution and distinguished service, she is a three-time PSA Official of the Year. She has served at six Olympic Games.
First Aboriginal player into Cricket HOF
MELBOURNE, Australia — Johnny Mullagh, who was the star player of the 1868 Aboriginal side that was the first sporting team from Australia to tour internationally, has become the first indigenous player inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.
Mullagh took 245 wickets at an average of 10 and scored 1,698 runs during his team’s tour of the United Kingdom, playing in 45 of the 47 matches.
The best player in this week’s Boxing Day test between Australia and India will be awarded the Johnny Mullagh Medal. The medal is a re-creation of the original belt buckle worn by the 1868 team.
Mullagh becomes the 55th player inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, alongside greats such as Don Bradman, Shane Warne, Belinda Clark and Dennis Lillee.
King said he hoped Cricket Australia would be able to engage more with “indigenous talent.
Cricket Australia’s interim chairman Nick Hockley said the story of the 1868 side was one of “resilience and triumph, as well as discrimination.”
2-year-old colt fatally injured at Santa Anita
ARCADIA, Calif. — A 2-year-old colt racing in the $80,150 Eddie Logan Stakes at Santa Anita was fatally injured Sunday, becoming the Southern California track’s first fatality since June.
Trained by Peter Miller, Ebeko was lagging the field when he injured his left front leg at the top of the stretch in the 1-mile turf race, throwing jockey Joel Rosario to the ground.
The colt was triaged on the turf course, but a statement from Santa Anita said veterinarians determined it was an unrecoverable injury. The colt was euthanized. Ebeko will undergo a mandatory necropsy at the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine.
Rosario was examined by first aid staff and although he skipped the next race, he was approved to ride the rest of the day.
Ebeko had two wins in eight career starts and earnings of $122,930, according to Equibase.
It was the first racing fatality at Santa Anita since June 20. The track didn’t have any racing or training incidents during the fall meet and hasn’t had a fatality on the main dirt track during racing this year. The track’s winter-spring meet opened on Saturday.
The track located in Arcadia had 23 fatalities between Dec. 26, 2018, and March 31, 2019.
