Sign up for some baseball instruction
The Montana State University-Billings coaching staff will travel to Gillette to host a youth and high school-level baseball instructional camp.
The coaching staff involved includes MSU pitching coach Matt Hape and assistants Jarrod Molnas and Joey Cooper.
Players will get instruction on a variety of skills and techniques, including pitching philosophy, mentality and mechanics; defensive techniques for catchers, infielders and outfielders; and hitting philosophy, drill work and mechanics.
The camp will start at 8 a.m. Sunday at Cam-plex Equality Hall.
The clinic is free for those who played Little League in 2020, but $75 for those who did not.
Contact Kasey Young at 307-660-3931.
Youth wrestling to hit the mat at Cam-plex
The Camel Kids Invite Wrestling Tournament is this weekend starting at 9 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center Equality Hall. A folkstyle tournament will be on Saturday while Sunday will consist of freestyle competition.
Kids must register by Thursday.
For more information or to register, contact Kevin Sisel at camelkidswrestling@gmail.com.
Manning, Woodson, Megatron voted to HOF
Though others have eclipsed him in some sections of the record book, Peyton Manning’s stamp on the NFL is very much a thing of 2021 and beyond.
Manning, the quarterback whose meticulous attention to detail helped turn the 21st-century gridiron into a chessboard on turf, was awarded his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in his first year of eligibility.
The son of Saints legend Archie and brother of two-time Super Bowl champion Eli will be joined later this year in Canton by another first-ballot lock, defensive back Charles Woodson, who beat out Manning for the Heisman Trophy in 1997, and then spent nearly two decades trying to stop him. Calvin Johnson — aka “Megatron” — was also a first-ballot selection, his mere nine years of playmaking excellence with the Lions more than enough to convince the panel.
Also making it were guard Alan Faneca, who made nine Pro Bowls and missed only one game over 13 seasons with the Steelers, Jets and Cardinals; and John Lynch, the hard-hitting safety who burnished his reputation in Tampa Bay, which plays Kansas City for the Super Bowl title Sunday.
Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson, Raiders coach Tom Flores and longtime Steelers scout Bill Nunn made it in the senior, coach and contributor categories, respectively.
ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez dies at 58
Pedro Gomez, a longtime baseball correspondent for ESPN who covered more than 25 World Series, has died. He was 58.
Gomez died unexpectedly at home Sunday, his family said in a statement. No cause of death was given.
Gomez joined ESPN as a Phoenix-based reporter in 2003 after being a sports columnist and national baseball writer at The Arizona Republic since 1997. He was best known at the network for his coverage of Barry Bonds and his pursuit of the home-run record during the steroid controversy.
He was a correspondent on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” “Baseball Tonight” and additional shows, including the network’s “Wednesday Night Baseball” package.
Gomez grew up in Miami, and said the greatest game he remembered from his childhood was the San Diego Chargers win over the Miami Dolphins in a 1981 AFC divisional playoff game.
Gomez also worked for the Sacramento Bee, San Jose Mercury News, The Miami Herald, San Diego Union and The Miami News. He was a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America and was a Baseball Hall of Fame voter.
Opening race at ski worlds postponed due to snowstorm
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — No fans. Now no race.
The opening event of the Alpine skiing world championships scheduled for Monday was postponed due to heavy snowfall.
Organizers called the women’s combined off with no immediate new date for the race announced, although the International Ski Federation said information about rescheduling would come later.
A meter (3 feet) of snow has fallen since Sunday and more was still coming down Monday afternoon, making it nearly impossible to create a hard and reliable racing surface.
The forecast calls for better weather later in the week, from Thursday onward.
“I’m anxiously awaiting Thursday so I can see my mountains and show how beautiful they are,” said Alberto Ghezze, who is in charge of the courses for the organizing committee.
Still, it’s a rough start for an event that was already deprived of fans due to a nationwide ban on spectators at sports competitions in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Aware of the forecast, organizers had already swapped the two portions of the combined, putting the slalom first and running the super-G as the second leg. The winner of the event is determined by adding together the skiers’ times from the two runs.
Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova, Michelle Gisin and Federica Brignone are among the favorites in combined.
The men’s and women’s super-G races are scheduled for Tuesday on separate courses — the Olympia delle Tofane for the women and the newly developed Vertigine for the men.
“The women’s course definitely had a bit of an advantage, because they started working there first,” Ghezze said. “The women’s course is in better shape than the men’s course.”
So would it be possible to hold the men’s super-G on the women’s course immediately after the women’s super-G?
“It would be very complicated in terms of finding enough time for course setting and inspection. But anything is possible,” Ghezze said. “Having two course sets and two inspection sessions would be a lot. We want to have the men’s race on the Vertigine, so we’ll do everything we can to hold it on the Vertigine.
“I’ve got enough men. It’s the snow that has to stop.”
Making matters more complicated for course workers is the risk of avalanches.
“We’ve had 5 meters (15 feet) of snowfall in a month,” Ghezze said. “So we’ve got to make sure everyone is working in safe conditions.”
Next Monday is a reserve day in the schedule.
