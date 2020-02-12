Basketball

Wednesday

Gillette College women: at Sheridan College, 5:30 p.m.

Gillette College men: at Sheridan College, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

CCHS girls: vs. Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

CCHS boys: vs. Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

TBHS girls: vs. Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

TBHS boys: vs. Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

TBHS girls: vs. Cheyenne East, noon

TBHS boys: vs. Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.

CCHS girls: vs. Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.

CCHS boys: vs. Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.

Gillette College women: vs. Laramie County Community College, 2 p.m.

Gillette College men: vs. Laramie County Community College, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Thursday

CCHS: at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Saturday

TBHS: vs. Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

Friday

CCHS and TBHS: at last chance meet, Gillette, 4 p.m.

Indoor track and field

CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, Thursday-Saturday

Hockey

Friday

Gillette Wild: vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

Gillette Wild: vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.

