Basketball
Wednesday
Gillette College women: at Sheridan College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men: at Sheridan College, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
CCHS girls: vs. Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
CCHS boys: vs. Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.
TBHS girls: vs. Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
TBHS boys: vs. Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
TBHS girls: vs. Cheyenne East, noon
TBHS boys: vs. Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.
CCHS girls: vs. Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.
CCHS boys: vs. Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.
Gillette College women: vs. Laramie County Community College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men: vs. Laramie County Community College, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Thursday
CCHS: at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Saturday
TBHS: vs. Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving
Friday
CCHS and TBHS: at last chance meet, Gillette, 4 p.m.
Indoor track and field
CCHS and TBHS indoor track: at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, Thursday-Saturday
Hockey
Friday
Gillette Wild: vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
Gillette Wild: vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.
