Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. Morning high of 53F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.