The Sounds of Christmas

Sponsor:

  • VanderVoort/Fluharty/Idler

Designers:

  • Haley Idler, Courtney Fluharty, Ann VanderVoort

Mountain Modern

Sponsor:

  • Wyoming Medical Associates

Designers:

  • Wyoming Medical Associates Staff

Reserved

Sponsor

  • : Pinnacle Bank

Designers

  • : Kayla VanNortrick, Ashley Donahoo, Makayla Morris

Holidays are for Football

Sponsor

  • : Lisa Rohrich

Designers

  • : Lisa Rohrich, Taylar Rohrich, Steph Keller

Home of the Free, Because of the Brave

Sponsor

  • : Summit OBGYN/Aesthetics by Summit

Designers

  • : Summit OBGYN Staff

Woodland Wonderland

Sponsor

  • : Armored Painting

Designers

  • : Tinelle Foltz and Christy Allen

Tuxedo Christmas

Sponsor

  • : ERA Priority Real Estate

Designers

  • : Team ERA

King of Christmas

Sponsor

  • : Precision Spray Foam, LLC

Designers

  • : Jenny Kwallek, Marlene Lujan, Jessica Gardner, Joe Gardner

I’ll be Gnome for Christmas

Sponsor

  • : Powder River Construction & Accent Masonry

Designers

  • : Matt and Laurie Walker & Luke Bennett

Wild West Christmas

Sponsor

  • : The Wernsmann Real Estate Team

Designers

  • : Amber Avery and the Wernsmann Real Estate Team

Betting on a Win

Sponsor

  • : Primrose Retirement

Designer

  • : Charlynn Patterson

Let’s Stick Together Like Snowflakes

Sponsor

  • : Tucker Electric

Designers

  • : Gail Graham, Sarah Barrett, Devon Carson & Dani Law

First Responders — Our Jewel on the Prairie

Sponsor

  • : Campbell County Chamber of Commerce Energizers

Designers

  • : CCCC Energizers

Home Tweet Home for the Holidays

Sponsor

  • : DeEtte Eby

Designers

  • : DeEtte Eby & Todd Colbreese

The C.S. Lewis Tree Narnia — Where it’s Always Winter and Never Christmas

Sponsor

  • : McLeland, Swartz & Tweedy

Designers

  • : Kathy Swartz, Joanne Tweedy & Debbie McLeland

Santa’s Helpers

Sponsor

  • : Campco Federal Credit Union

Designers

  • : Campco Elves

Silent Night

Sponsor

  • : Pluggin’ Along

Designer

  • : Patti Bell

Santa at Home

Sponsor

  • : Gillette Optometric Clinic

Designers

  • : Lisa Harry & Kris Jordan

Angel of Light

Sponsor

  • : Lacy Davis & Healing Hearts Home Health

Designers

  • : Healing Hearts Home Health Staff

Memories Matter

Sponsor

  • : Marla Russell

Designers

  • : Purple Passion

Blue Collar Christmas

Sponsor

  • : Wes & Kristin McKenney, Jeff & Cori McKenney

Designers

  • : Wes & Kristin McKenney, Jeff & Cori McKenney

Energy Strong

Sponsor

  • : Gillette Steel Center

Designers

  • : Amanda Gudgel, Laci Fullenwider, Amber Sanders & Lisa Teigen

Through the Eyes of a Child

Sponsor

  • : Miss Campbell County Pageant Moms

Designers

  • : Miss Campbell County Pageant Moms

Let it be Christmas

Sponsor

  • : The Root Salon & Cosmetics

Designer

  • : Sara Borgialli

Go Broncos Go!

Sponsor

  • : Gillette Physical Therapy

Designers

  • : Gillette Physical Therapy

Thank You for Your Service

Sponsor:

  • Dr. Pauline Lerma & Dr. John Stamato

Designers:

  • Heptner Cancer Center

A Kaleidoscope Christmas

Sponsor

  • : Get Nailed

Designers

  • : Amanda Speas & Michel Ormsby
  • ELF TREES

Simply Christmas

Sponsor

  • : Long’s Plumbing

Designers

  • : Jo Patterson and Scott Marrington

Santa’s Reindeer Lodge

Sponsor

  • : Basin Electric Power Cooperative-Dry Fork Station

Designers

  • : Ashley Fraser, Katie Sanders, Jean Fitcher

Home for Christmas: Alpaca My Bags

Sponsor

  • : CR Diamonds and Gems

Designers

  • : CR Diamonds and Gems Staff

Floating through the Holiday

Sponsor

  • : Ted and Deanna Johnson

Designers

  • : Ted and Deanna Johnson

Have a Dino-mite Christmas

Sponsor

  • : Dry Fork Mine

Designers

  • : DFM Jingle Belles

Christmas Tree Farm

Sponsor

  • : Brenda Holden

Designers

  • : Brenda Holden

Boots and Bling, It’s a Cowgirl Thing

Sponsor

  • : Hand Therapy of Wyoming

Designers

  • : Hand Therapy of Wyoming

I’ll Be Gnome for Christmas

Sponsor

  • : CCH PD/IP/EH Safety Depts.

Designers

  • : Gnome Clump

We Wish You a Merry “Little” Christmas

Sponsor

  • : Baysinger Custom Paint & Autobody

Designers

  • : Jessica Baysinger, Dawn Schwindt

Little Lad

Sponsor

  • : Pete Carlson

Designers

  • : Cena Carlson, Avery McGrath & Vinae Stillman

A”merry”ca the Beautiful

Sponsor

  • : First National Bank

Designers

  • : FNB All Stars

Boho-Ho-Ho

Sponsor

  • : Heaven to Earth & Magpie Designs

Designers

  • : Tara Stoneking & Emerald Cool

Joy Stay Hope

Sponsor

  • : Campbell County Suicide Prevention Coalition

Designers

  • : Ashley McRae, Susan Serge, Shawna McDonald & Amy Poole

Wy”Home”ing for the Holidays

Sponsor

  • : Thunder Basin High School

Designers

  • : TBHS Student Council

Cold Hands, Warm Hearts, Memories Made

Sponsor

  • : Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center & Black Hills Surge Center

Designers: The Manselle Girls

  • Wreaths

Santa Visits the Powder River

Sponsor

  • : Powder River Appliance Repair

Designers

  • : Tom and Gabi Muhlbauer

Framing the Holidays

Sponsor

  • : Karen Clarke

Designers

  • : Karen Clarke

Gone Fishing

Sponsor

  • : Gillette Memorial Chapel & Walker Funeral Home

Designers

  • : Jerrica Mills

A Berry Beautiful Sparkling Christmas

Sponsor

  • : First American Title

Designers

  • : Jennifer Tuomela

Boho Christmas

Sponsor

  • : Jessalyn Harrod

Designers

  • : Jessalyn Harrod and Hannah Besler

Never TIRED of Winter

Sponsor

  • : Conerston General Contractors LLC

Designers

  • : Valarie Cook

Sparkle, Shimmer & Shine with Joy

Sponsor

  • : Maurica Hanson, Remax Professionals

Designers

  • : Maurica Hanson, Dana Miller & Liz Petersen

Country Christmas

Sponsor

  • : Cara Binder

Designers

  • : Cara Binder

Stay Frosty

Sponsor

  • : Uniquely Wyoming

Designers

  • : Scott & Tara Brandenburg & Joni Hahn

Be the Light

Sponsor

  • : 4H Horse Development Royalty

Designers

  • : Bobbi & Maria Geis, Sarah & Anabel Mooney, Catrin & Ginger Ruby

Peace and Justice for All

Sponsor

  • : Day Law, LLC

Designers

  • : DaNece Day

Santa Baby

Sponsor

  • : Amber Eliason Farmers Insurance

Designers

  • : Amber Eliason Farmers Insurance

Merry & Bright

Sponsor

  • : Dance Arts Youth Company

Designers

  • : Dance Arts Youth Company

Traditional Joy

Sponsor

  • : Spring Creek Designs

Designers

  • : Spring Creek Designs

