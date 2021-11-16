The Sounds of Christmas
Sponsor:
- VanderVoort/Fluharty/Idler
Designers:
- Haley Idler, Courtney Fluharty, Ann VanderVoort
Mountain Modern
Sponsor:
- Wyoming Medical Associates
Designers:
- Wyoming Medical Associates Staff
Reserved
Sponsor
- : Pinnacle Bank
Designers
- : Kayla VanNortrick, Ashley Donahoo, Makayla Morris
Holidays are for Football
Sponsor
- : Lisa Rohrich
Designers
- : Lisa Rohrich, Taylar Rohrich, Steph Keller
Home of the Free, Because of the Brave
Sponsor
- : Summit OBGYN/Aesthetics by Summit
Designers
- : Summit OBGYN Staff
Woodland Wonderland
Sponsor
- : Armored Painting
Designers
- : Tinelle Foltz and Christy Allen
Tuxedo Christmas
Sponsor
- : ERA Priority Real Estate
Designers
- : Team ERA
King of Christmas
Sponsor
- : Precision Spray Foam, LLC
Designers
- : Jenny Kwallek, Marlene Lujan, Jessica Gardner, Joe Gardner
I’ll be Gnome for Christmas
Sponsor
- : Powder River Construction & Accent Masonry
Designers
- : Matt and Laurie Walker & Luke Bennett
Wild West Christmas
Sponsor
- : The Wernsmann Real Estate Team
Designers
- : Amber Avery and the Wernsmann Real Estate Team
Betting on a Win
Sponsor
- : Primrose Retirement
Designer
- : Charlynn Patterson
Let’s Stick Together Like Snowflakes
Sponsor
- : Tucker Electric
Designers
- : Gail Graham, Sarah Barrett, Devon Carson & Dani Law
First Responders — Our Jewel on the Prairie
Sponsor
- : Campbell County Chamber of Commerce Energizers
Designers
- : CCCC Energizers
Home Tweet Home for the Holidays
Sponsor
- : DeEtte Eby
Designers
- : DeEtte Eby & Todd Colbreese
The C.S. Lewis Tree Narnia — Where it’s Always Winter and Never Christmas
Sponsor
- : McLeland, Swartz & Tweedy
Designers
- : Kathy Swartz, Joanne Tweedy & Debbie McLeland
Santa’s Helpers
Sponsor
- : Campco Federal Credit Union
Designers
- : Campco Elves
Silent Night
Sponsor
- : Pluggin’ Along
Designer
- : Patti Bell
Santa at Home
Sponsor
- : Gillette Optometric Clinic
Designers
- : Lisa Harry & Kris Jordan
Angel of Light
Sponsor
- : Lacy Davis & Healing Hearts Home Health
Designers
- : Healing Hearts Home Health Staff
Memories Matter
Sponsor
- : Marla Russell
Designers
- : Purple Passion
Blue Collar Christmas
Sponsor
- : Wes & Kristin McKenney, Jeff & Cori McKenney
Designers
- : Wes & Kristin McKenney, Jeff & Cori McKenney
Energy Strong
Sponsor
- : Gillette Steel Center
Designers
- : Amanda Gudgel, Laci Fullenwider, Amber Sanders & Lisa Teigen
Through the Eyes of a Child
Sponsor
- : Miss Campbell County Pageant Moms
Designers
- : Miss Campbell County Pageant Moms
Let it be Christmas
Sponsor
- : The Root Salon & Cosmetics
Designer
- : Sara Borgialli
Go Broncos Go!
Sponsor
- : Gillette Physical Therapy
Designers
- : Gillette Physical Therapy
Thank You for Your Service
Sponsor:
- Dr. Pauline Lerma & Dr. John Stamato
Designers:
- Heptner Cancer Center
A Kaleidoscope Christmas
Sponsor
- : Get Nailed
Designers
- : Amanda Speas & Michel Ormsby
- ELF TREES
Simply Christmas
Sponsor
- : Long’s Plumbing
Designers
- : Jo Patterson and Scott Marrington
Santa’s Reindeer Lodge
Sponsor
- : Basin Electric Power Cooperative-Dry Fork Station
Designers
- : Ashley Fraser, Katie Sanders, Jean Fitcher
Home for Christmas: Alpaca My Bags
Sponsor
- : CR Diamonds and Gems
Designers
- : CR Diamonds and Gems Staff
Floating through the Holiday
Sponsor
- : Ted and Deanna Johnson
Designers
- : Ted and Deanna Johnson
Have a Dino-mite Christmas
Sponsor
- : Dry Fork Mine
Designers
- : DFM Jingle Belles
Christmas Tree Farm
Sponsor
- : Brenda Holden
Designers
- : Brenda Holden
Boots and Bling, It’s a Cowgirl Thing
Sponsor
- : Hand Therapy of Wyoming
Designers
- : Hand Therapy of Wyoming
I’ll Be Gnome for Christmas
Sponsor
- : CCH PD/IP/EH Safety Depts.
Designers
- : Gnome Clump
We Wish You a Merry “Little” Christmas
Sponsor
- : Baysinger Custom Paint & Autobody
Designers
- : Jessica Baysinger, Dawn Schwindt
Little Lad
Sponsor
- : Pete Carlson
Designers
- : Cena Carlson, Avery McGrath & Vinae Stillman
A”merry”ca the Beautiful
Sponsor
- : First National Bank
Designers
- : FNB All Stars
Boho-Ho-Ho
Sponsor
- : Heaven to Earth & Magpie Designs
Designers
- : Tara Stoneking & Emerald Cool
Joy Stay Hope
Sponsor
- : Campbell County Suicide Prevention Coalition
Designers
- : Ashley McRae, Susan Serge, Shawna McDonald & Amy Poole
Wy”Home”ing for the Holidays
Sponsor
- : Thunder Basin High School
Designers
- : TBHS Student Council
Cold Hands, Warm Hearts, Memories Made
Sponsor
- : Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center & Black Hills Surge Center
Designers: The Manselle Girls
- Wreaths
Santa Visits the Powder River
Sponsor
- : Powder River Appliance Repair
Designers
- : Tom and Gabi Muhlbauer
Framing the Holidays
Sponsor
- : Karen Clarke
Designers
- : Karen Clarke
Gone Fishing
Sponsor
- : Gillette Memorial Chapel & Walker Funeral Home
Designers
- : Jerrica Mills
A Berry Beautiful Sparkling Christmas
Sponsor
- : First American Title
Designers
- : Jennifer Tuomela
Boho Christmas
Sponsor
- : Jessalyn Harrod
Designers
- : Jessalyn Harrod and Hannah Besler
Never TIRED of Winter
Sponsor
- : Conerston General Contractors LLC
Designers
- : Valarie Cook
Sparkle, Shimmer & Shine with Joy
Sponsor
- : Maurica Hanson, Remax Professionals
Designers
- : Maurica Hanson, Dana Miller & Liz Petersen
Country Christmas
Sponsor
- : Cara Binder
Designers
- : Cara Binder
Stay Frosty
Sponsor
- : Uniquely Wyoming
Designers
- : Scott & Tara Brandenburg & Joni Hahn
Be the Light
Sponsor
- : 4H Horse Development Royalty
Designers
- : Bobbi & Maria Geis, Sarah & Anabel Mooney, Catrin & Ginger Ruby
Peace and Justice for All
Sponsor
- : Day Law, LLC
Designers
- : DaNece Day
Santa Baby
Sponsor
- : Amber Eliason Farmers Insurance
Designers
- : Amber Eliason Farmers Insurance
Merry & Bright
Sponsor
- : Dance Arts Youth Company
Designers
- : Dance Arts Youth Company
Traditional Joy
Sponsor
- : Spring Creek Designs
Designers
- : Spring Creek Designs
