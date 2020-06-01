Hospital board tours new wing at Gillette hospital
The rooms in the new Medical/Surgical Unit and Intensive Care Unit on the second floor of Campbell County Memorial Hospital were designed with patients, their families and health care workers in mind.
Members of the Campbell County Health board of trustees took a tour of the new wing Thursday afternoon. Shortly after, hospital employees began moving patients into the new rooms.
There are seven new ICU rooms and 18 new medical/surgical rooms, compared to 10 and 16 in the old ICU and medical/surgical unit. The project came in nearly $2 million under budget.
The new rooms are much bigger than the old ones. Two new rooms have the same footprint as three old medical/surgical rooms. There’s more space for the patients, nurses and the patients’ families.
Each room has a couch that folds into a bed, which will be more comfortable than a chair for family members to sleep in.
Black bear spotted in northwest Gillette
A black bear was spotted going through a Gillette resident’s garbage early Saturday morning.
The resident, who lives on Trinidad Court in northwest Gillette, called police at about 2 a.m. after seeing the bear digging through the trash, according to a press release from Wyoming Game and Fish. A police officer responded and saw the bear.
North Gillette Game Warden Becca Lutz responded shortly after, but the bear was gone.
Bears are periodically reported in Campbell County and other areas of northeast Wyoming.
For the next several days, the Gillette Police Department and Wyoming Game and Fish are asking people in northwest Gillette to help prevent continued visits by the bear by securing residential garbage and other things that attreat them, like pet food, livestock and poultry feed and barbecue grills inside a building. They also advised temporarily taking down bird feeders.
When bears receive repeated food rewards, they begin to associate people and places where people live with easy access to food and will continue to return to the area.
More information about preventing bear conflicts can be found on the Bear Wise webpage at wgfd.wyo.gov.
People seeing or suspecting a bear in their area are asked to call the North Gillette Game Warden at 307-682-4353, the South Gillette Game Warden at 307-687-7157 or the Gillette Police Department at 307-682-5155.
18th coronavirus case confirmed in county
After not having any new coronavirus cases in more than a week, Campbell County Public Health was notified of an 18th lab-confirmed case Friday.
The new case is a woman in her 20s who is quarantined at home. Contact tracing is being conducted by Campbell County Public Health. At this time, it appears to be a community-acquired case, which means she likely caught the virus from somewhere in the community and not from another known case.
It is one of two active cases in Campbell County.
As of Monday morning, the statewide count is at 693 confirmed cases and 210 probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There also have been 17 coronavirus-related deaths in the Cowboy State.
Of the combined 903 confirmed and probable cases, 658 have recovered, the Department of Health reports.
In Campbell County, there also have been 13 probable cases, bringing the total count to 31, of which 25 have recovered.
There have been 601 tests from Campbell County with comfirmed results, which translates to a 2% positive rate for the 18 overall cases recorded since the pandemic begun.
