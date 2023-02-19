BOYS BASKETBALL
Bolts win close defensive matchup against Mustangs
Thunder Basin High School (10-8) continued to rely on its defense to get a win over Natrona County High School (8-11) in Gillette on Friday.
The Bolts won 52-47, in what was a serious defensive battle through the first three quarters. The first quarter ended with both teams tied at eight points each.
“We got to the basket a little more (after the first),” coach Rory Williams said. “We settled for some threes in the first, which we do that often. We had some really good posts, some good cutters. We really finished at the rim and made a couple of threes as well. We really just had more movement, more urgency in the second half.”
Camels lose on last-second free throws to Sheridan
Campbell County High School (6-13) lost in heartbreaking fashion to Sheridan High School (13-4) on a pair of free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining in the contest on Friday night in Gillette.
The Camels came close to pulling off the upset at home, even leading the Broncs 37-24 at halftime. The 13-point deficit going into halftime was the largest lead for Campbell County High School in the game.
Sheridan bounced back in the third quarter, closing the gap to a one-point Campbell County lead. The fourth continued to be a hard fought battle with the Camels facing a one-point lead when the final foul occurred.
The Broncs sank two free throws to pull ahead and take the 55-54 win in Gillette.
Bolts get big win by 30 in Sheridan off strong defensive effort
Thunder Basin High School (11-8) locked up Sheridan High School (13-5) on the Broncs home court in a 68-38 win in Sheridan on Saturday.
It was the first win at Sheridan in Thunder Basin’s six-year history. Furthermore, the win came as a dominant upset. Sheridan entered the game 13-4 with a five-game win streak.
The Bolts maintained dominance throughout the game. Coach Rory Williams said after Friday’s close win over Natrona County High School that tough, defensive games have been the teams MO this season. Saturday was a culmination of that. The Bolts held the Broncs to nine points in the entire first half while scoring 37.
Camels offense struggles against Natrona County
Campbell County High School (6-14) struggled offensively against Natrona County High School (9-11) in a 54-35 road loss.
The Camels weren’t able to find any rhythm early, scoring only eight points in the first quarter. The second quarter was the Camels’ highest-scoring quarter with 12 points.
Meanwhile, Natrona County scored 15 and 16 in the first and second quarters, respectively. The Mustangs’ offense wasn’t much, but it was enough to build and maintain the lead.
The third quarter was the lowest-scoring quarter for the Camels. The team managed just seven points while Natrona County scored 14. To end the game, the Camels scored another eight in the fourth while Natrona scored nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bolts dominate on senior night, beat Mustangs by 24
On senior night, Thunder Basin High School (15-4) defeated Natrona County High School (9-11) 59-35 in the Bolts’ last home game of the season on Friday.
The Bolts started quickly, taking an early lead in the game.
In the third quarter, Thunder Basin took flight. The Bolts outscored the Mustangs 23-3. From then on, there was no catching up to Thunder Basin.
“We pulled the pressure off (in the third quarter) and the girls are really starting to gel in the half-court defense,” coach LeeAnn Cox said. “They’re rotating well and they’re getting a lot of stops. We know we have to come out of halftime and do that.”
Lady Camels drop close game to Sheridan in Gillette
Campbell County High School (12-7) couldn’t seal the deal against Sheridan High School (11-6) and lost 64-60.
The Camels finished a close first quarter down 12-11. Both teams scored 14 points in the second quarter to keep it a one-point game.
In the third quarter, the Camels pulled ahead with a one-point lead as the score came to 43-42. But in the final quarter, the Camels couldn’t hang on to the lead and lost 64-60.
Bolts push win streak to six with 57-52 win over Sheridan
Thunder Basin High School (16-4) beat Sheridan High School (11-7) on the road 57-52 as the team has won six in a row.
The Bolts were led by the big senior down low, Joelie Spelts. She finished with 21 points. Senior guards Laney McCarty had 13 points and Egan Clark had eight.
Thunder Basin’s win has solidified its position in the division. The Bolts are 7-1 in the 4A Northeast division and have the third-best record in the state. Only undefeated Cody and a two-loss Cheyenne East team are ahead of Thunder Basin, but the Bolts beat Cheyenne East last week.
Camels beat Natrona County on last second free throws
After a close loss to Sheridan on Friday, Campbell County High School (13-7) girls basketball beat Natrona County High School (9-12) with last-second free throws to win by one.
The Camels for the most part held the lead over the Mustangs through the night, but the game was always close. After one quarter, the Camels held a three-point lead. That lead held through the end of the half as the first half score ended 25-22.
In the third, Natrona County fought back and gained a one-point lead, finishing the quarter 41-40. With the final seconds dwindling, Campbell County was down by two. Raimi Hladky — who finished the fourth quarter a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line — hit both free throws to put the Camels up 54-53 as time expired. She had 16 total points on the night.
TRACK
Bolts, Camels track teams compete in Simplot Games in Idaho
Thunder Basin High School and Campbell County High School competed in the Simplot Games in Idaho for their second-to-last regular season meet.
The Simplot Games featured track teams from all over the country. Both Gillette high schools competed alongside several Wyoming schools.
Both teams will be in Gillette next Thursday for the Sheridan Invite in the last track meet ahead of the state meet in Gillette the first weekend of March.
WRESTLING
Bolts wrestlers finish second in regionals tournament in Cheyenne
Thunder Basin High School continued to show its state championship pedigree with 32 pins in its regionals tournament one week ahead of the state championship.
The Bolts came second to Sheridan High School, which finished with 281 points. Thunder Basin scored 245, 49 more than the third-place Cheyenne East High School.
Three Bolts wrestlers finished first in their weight classes. Antonio Avila was joined by brothers Lane and Cort Catlin. A slew of other Bolts came in second in their weight classes, with all but Dillon Glick in the 220-pound weight class taking second behind a Sheridan Bronc.
Camels get 20 wrestlers to place in regionals tournament
Twenty of 28 Campbell County High School wrestlers finished in the top eight of their respective weight classes in the regionals tournament in Cheyenne.
Darren Provost continued to be the leader in the clubhouse, taking first in the 120-pound weight class. He defeated Kolten Powers from Sheridan High School — the team that took first in the overall competition.
Logan Ketterling came in second after being pinned by the first-place winner from Sheridan Kelten Crow. Ketterling had two pins in his two matchups, both coming in under 1:30.
