Encampment man arrested
SARATOGA — An Encampment man could be facing more than 10 years in prison following charges of felony child abuse and domestic battery, according to documents filed in Carbon County Circuit Court on April 29.
Dustin Gene Buffington was arrested on April 28.
According to an affidavit completed by Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Investigator Dale Miller, CCSO Deputy Kelly Finn spoke to a counselor at Encampment School that morning who said Buffington’s stepdaughter had reported that she had been beaten by him the night before.
Buffington’s stepdaughter had marks on her shoulders and sore ribs, the counselor told Finn.
In interviews with both Buffington’s wife and his stepdaughter, Finn was informed the incident occurred while the family was caring for their fair pigs. While feeding the pigs, one of the animals pushed against a gate and caused it to slam. Buffington’s wife told Finn he “lost it” and pushed her daughter against a wall and “started beating her.”
Finn said Buffington’s wife testified that he hit their daughter in the ribs with closed fists.
If convicted on the charge of felony child abuse, Buffington could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine or both.
According to the affidavit, Buffington’s wife told Finn that during the incident, she had tripped and fallen backward after Buffington turned on her. She said her husband put his forearm to her neck, holding her in place, then grabbed her and shook her.
Buffington denied any abuse of his wife; however, if convicted on the charge of domestic battery, he could face up to six months in prison and a $750 fine or both. He is innocent until proven guilty.
Man produces stickers to show solidarity
JACKSON — Shocked and saddened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Wilson resident Horton Spitzer took his unease and channeled it into a visual symbol of support.
Fueled by a brainstorm from friend Lisa Robertson, Spitzer ordered a batch of blue-and-gold stickers modeled after the Ukrainian flag. About 4,700 of the 3-by-6-inch stickers have been distributed across the valley.
“There’s tremendous demand for trying to find some way to take away the angst of what’s happening in Ukraine,” Spitzer said. “People are just horrified by what’s happening, and what can I do?”
Spitzer buys the “I stand with Ukraine” stickers at about 45 cents each from the local shop Stinky Prints and distributes them around town.
They are available free of charge at Ace Hardware, Bubba’s BBQ, Sidewinders, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn, Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church and Basecamp, as well as many other shop counters.
Teton County top for COVID vaccinations
JACKSON — As with face masks and other pandemic precautions, not everyone was a fan of the COVID-19 vaccine.
But in Teton County, 93% of residents are fully vaccinated, making it one of the top 10 most vaccinated counties in the country, according to a May 4 U.S. News report.
Public health officials are celebrating the statistic, even as they continue to give out shots. Jodie Pond, public health director for the Teton County Health Department, said her staff administered over 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine just last week, including some first doses.
With coordination assistance from Team Rubicon, 57 administrative volunteers covered 387 shifts, working a total of 1,548 hours. Volunteer vaccinators numbered 365, serving a collective 7,918 hours.
Those efforts meant people who wanted a shot could typically get one as soon as they were eligible.
Teton County led the nation in per-capita COVID cases during the January omicron surge, but St. John’s Health wasn’t overrun with patients, and only two reported deaths were linked to the virus at the time.
