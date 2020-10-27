Has the city struck a good financial balance between paying for needs vs. wants? Explain.
Bob Vomhof
I believe budgeting needs vs. wants changes as revenue changes.
We are all very blessed to live in a community that has historically had flourishing industry and disposable incomes; however, our industries have proven to be relatively volatile and unfortunately at the mercy of outside factors like COVID.
It’s important to let the citizens know what the city is currently going through financially is nothing new. These proposed changes in spending are merely a temporary necessity to get through this down time. Take 2016, for example.
The city’s general fund is currently down about 30%. Thirty% is a substantial number and will require substantial changes in spending.
In order for the city to continue to offer the essential services at the standard we have come to expect, cuts will inevitably need to be made, particularly on new projects.
I do, however, believe the city will find a balance that the citizens agree with.
