Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.