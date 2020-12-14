Country music resonated from the open cab of a nearby Jeep as a light snow fell on a circle of protestors surrounding a glowing orange burn barrel Friday evening.
Warmer temperatures in earlier in the week made the swift return of winter all the more painful to endure long stints outside, but these folks didn't really care much about the weather.
They also didn't let it stop them from peacefully assembling in the frigid outdoors at 10 p.m. sharp, the exact time bars like the Office Saloon they were standing outside of, closed early following a recent public health crackdown from the state in attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
About 15 people gathered that evening to not only support local businesses, but make a statement about their opposition to a recent mask mandate to enter indoor businesses, bars and restaurants.
One by one, folks approached the glowing barrel and chucked in a mask or two, watched it turn to ash, and returned to friendly conversation mostly revolving around the current state the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the country to, along with banter about the November presidential election.
