The Gillette Blue Jays 18U fastpitch softball team spent the weekend in Rapid City, South Dakota, and came home with a third-place trophy.
The Blue Jays went 3-2 at the Rapid City tournament, which coach Jim West said wasn’t a bad weekend.
Gillette started the tournament with one of its better hitting performances of the season to beat Black Hills Synergy 10-0. Maddy Piercy drove in three runs and also pitched a shutout in that win.
Gillette’s final win came against the Southwest Metro Wildcats and the Blue Jays had to fight for the 5-4 win. Piercy was the standout again, driving in three runs, while Jaci Piercy pitched two strong innings in relief.
