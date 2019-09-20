Remains of veterans laid
to rest at Wyoming cemetery
EVANSVILLE — The remains of 23 veterans who had no family to claim them have been given proper burials at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Wyoming.
A ceremony attended by about 200 service members, veterans, public officials and others was held in their honor Wednesday the cemetery in Evansville in Natrona County.
The cremated remains include 13 Army veterans, three sailors, one Marine and six airmen.
Gov. Mark Gordon spoke at the event and complimented the veterans in attendance and those who helped organize the event.
Yellowstone, Teton parks allow e-bikes
National Park Service officials say motorized electric bicycles are now allowed in Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Glacier national parks, along with Wyoming’s National Elk Refuge.
The joint announcement Thursday follows an order signed late last month by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt allowing the pedal bicycles with electric motors wherever traditional bikes can go in national parks.
The guidelines posted on the Yellowstone , Glacier and Grand Teton websites say e-bikes and traditional bicycles are barred from boardwalks, snow routes and nearly all backcountry trails.
They also are allowed on pathways connecting the National Elk Refuge to Grand Teton National Park.
E-bikes can reach speeds of 28 mph or higher. Outdoor and conservation groups have objected to allowing them in parks without additional study or public notice.
UW trustees OK dorm demolition
LARAMIE— The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has approved proceeding with several aspects of the work involved with constructing at least $300 million worth of dormitories in the coming years.
Trustees voted this week to have UW administrators proceed “with urgency” in issuing bonds to fund the project on the Laramie campus.
Administrators have also been told to proceed with renovating Hill Hall, a now vacant dormitory, into office space. Trustees have approved spending up to $1 million on the Hill Hall project.
The renovated Hill Hall will house employees currently working in Wyoming Hall, which trustees have voted to demolish next spring.
The demolition of Wyoming Hall will clear the way for at least one dorm building at the northeast corner of campus.
Cheyenne man guilty in sexual abuse case
CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually abusing a minor after a two-and-a-half day jury trial in front of Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers.
After about an hour of deliberations, the jury found Charles Armajo, 35, guilty of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
The victim in the case was a 15-year-old girl from China, who spoke little English, and Armajo was 34 years old at the time of the assault. During closing arguments, District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said sexual assault is a universal language.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, what country you come from or what language you speak,” Manlove said.
The case stems from an incident where Armajo and the girl, who was his stepdaughter, went out hunting together. After she killed a deer, Armajo told her they had to perform a Native American ceremony to honor the deer.
During this ceremony, the girl laid down on her back, and this is when the sexual assault occurred.
Manlove said this wasn’t a ceremony, and Armajo was just looking for the right opportunity to sexually assault the girl.
The girl told her mother what happened the night of the assault and then her school counselor the next day.
Jurors ultimately found the evidence corroborated the victim’s story, and they found Armajo guilty.
He will be sentenced at a future date, after a presentence investigation is completed. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Death of teen in car wreck ruled homicide
RIVERTON — The death of a Riverton teen who was the passenger in a single-vehicle rollover this spring west of Riverton has been ruled a homicide, local officials said this week. Rose M. Dewey, 18, died June 18 at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where she was taken after the May 11 crash.
The Fremont County Coroner’s Office says she died of acute respiratory distress syndrome and a disseminated fungal infection that resulted from “multiple and severe” traumatic injuries suffered in the single-vehicle rollover, with ejection.
The crash also killed Triston Antelope, 16, of Ethete.
Previous reports indicate Antelope was intoxicated and driving at the time, with a blood-alcohol content of .326 and 2.1 nanograms per milliliter of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in her system.
Officials said she was ejected in the crash and died of multiple blunt-force injuries that day.
Dewey also was intoxicated, according to coroner’s records, which indicate her BAC was .30 at the time.
Previous reports indicate the vehicle involved in the rollover was the subject of a drunken driving report that night in the city of Riverton.
The rollover was reported at about 3:35 a.m. May 11 near milepost 129 on U.S. Highway 26 just west of Riverton. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has jurisdiction over the incident, which took place on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Health issues delay alleged voyeur case
BUFFALO — A Kaycee man charged with photographing women and children in a gas station restroom without their knowledge has suffered “stroke like” symptoms, according to a second motion of continuance filed by the defense.
Michael Cheser, 59, was charged with 23 counts of voyeurism after Johnson County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant on Cheser’s phone.
The charges stem from photographs and videos Cheser allegedly made of patrons using the women’s restroom at a gas station.
Cheser was out on a $50,000 cash-only bond awaiting his scheduled Aug. 12 arraignment when, according to a continuance motion filed on Aug. 8, Cheser went to the emergency room in Sheridan Memorial Hospital with “stroke like symptoms.”
The motion was granted and a second arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 9.
On Sept. 9, Cheser’s defense attorney, Ryan Healy, filed another motion of continuance citing a followup appointment for Cheser with a neurologist in Cheyenne scheduled for Sept. 12, “as his condition could affect his competency.”
Cheser was arrested on May 30, after the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received
a call on May 25 from a victim who had used the restroom at a gas station. While in the bathroom, the victim discovered a Casio cellphone taped inside of a toilet paper dispenser.
On May 28, Johnson County deputies executed a search warrant on the phone, discovering 25 videos.
The videos, taken between April 7 and May 22, revealed 90 different females disrobing to use the restroom, according to court documents.
