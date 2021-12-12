Confused shoppers at Walmart gazed from afar at what seemed like a never-ending string of law enforcement vehicles and fire engines with sirens ablaze strolling through the parking lot bright and early Saturday morning.
Walmart employees, many of whom dressed with festive helper elf hats, filmed on their phones as the horde of children, parents and law enforcement flooded into the store for a morning of shopping to their heart’s content.
A longtime tradition to give kids and their families a better holiday season, Shop With A Cop was already well established when current event organizer Dan Stroup joined the Gillette Police Department back in 2002.
While obvious changes to the event have taken place over the years, the spirit of Shop With A Cop holds strong.
“I think (Shop With A Cop) is extremely important,” Cpl. Stroup said. “This is one of the few times we get to interact with these kids and it’s not a bad day. This is our opportunity to show them we are human and not every day is a bad day.”
This year’s Shop With A Cop was on par with recent years, as 67 kids and 28 families participated in the massive shopping spree. Each participating family or child received a $170 gift card to stuff shopping carts to the brim with toys and clothes.
The event was funded through community donations, while the First Ladies Initiative to Combat Hunger helped provide funding for all the Christmas dinners for the participating families.
